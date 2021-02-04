American House berates Republican QAnon for online threats and racism

Democrats are considering stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee appointments after Republicans failed to discipline her.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are moving forward with a vote Thursday to strip Republican MP Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee duties.

Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Wednesday that Greene’s actions on social media, which included a suggestion to execute President Nancy Pelosi, were unacceptable.

“She came to Congress with extremely hostile rhetoric and hostile actions,” Hoyer told reporters.

“Her actions in Congress have been consistent and she has raised fear among many members for their well-being.”

Democrats have called for Greene’s removal Congress amid heightened tensions following a deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has since been impeached in the House for his role in inciting the ‘insurrection.

House Republicans met behind closed doors for hours on Wednesday night as they debated whether Greene should be required to apologize or abandon his assignments on education committees and of the House budget.

Greene, who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, declined to apologize for her social media posts and said she had raised $ 1.6M in small donations from contributors across the country.

Democrats said they feared she would use her committee’s positions to publish new inflammatory comments and raise funds from supporters.

The House vote on Thursday would strip him of those assignments.

“She’s raising money as we speak,” said Rep. James McGovern, a leading Democrat.

“Personally, I think she should resign. I don’t think she is fit to serve in this institution.

Greene criticizes Republican leaders

Greene appeared on a podcast Wednesday with conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza to deny making any social media references she is accused of and calling Republican leaders “weak” for not standing up for her.

“This grave sin for which I am crucified in the public square is to have read things, to post about them and to ask questions on Facebook in 2018. And they are scandalized that I dare… to use my freedom to expression, ”Green said.

“And our Republican leaders are too weak to oppose it.”

Prior to being elected to Congress, Greene was the moderator of the Facebook page for a right-wing group called the Family America Project.

The page provided a forum for death threats against Democrats, fanatic attacks on former President Barack Obama and conspiracy theories, according to a report by US news magazine Mother Jones.

Greene removed dozens of Facebook posts from 2018 and 2019 last week in which she endorsed marginal conspiracy theories and indicated her support for the execution of prominent Democratic politicians, CNN also reported.

Most of them did not even condemn his statements or ask for an apology. Maybe they share his beliefs. I served on the @EdLaborCmte For 2 years now, I can tell you that most Republicans on the committee have not supported our efforts to stop the school shootings and make things safe for children. https://t.co/Am6obphXty – Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 3, 2021

Republicans complained Wednesday that majority Democrats were unfairly using their control of the House to punish Greene, but most refused to publicly defend his comments on social media.

“I find his comments deeply offensive, repugnant and unworthy of any member of Congress,” said Rep. Tom Cole, the senior Republican on the House Rules Committee.