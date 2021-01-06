American friends express horror and shock as attack on Capitol Hill ‘shakes the world’
BERLIN – As an angry mob stormed the heart of the world’s most powerful democracy, the rest of the world watched the once-unimaginable scenes unfold in Washington in dismay and disbelief.
And many who watch live broadcasts of armed protestors make their way United States Capitol saw a warning to all democracies around the world: if it can happen in the United States, it can happen anywhere.
“We are currently witnessing an attack on the very foundations of democratic structures and institutions,” said Peter Beyer, the German government’s coordinator for transatlantic affairs, who was watching the Washington scenes live on television. “It’s not just a national American problem, but it is shaking the world, at least all democracies.”
As shocking as the violence on Wednesday was, some weren’t totally surprised that the Trump presidency ended like this, in a spasm of chaos.
“This is what happens when we sow hatred”, Stéphane Séjourné, MEP and close ally of French President Emmanuel Macron, wrote on Twitter. “Let us defend and protect our democracy, because it cannot be taken for granted.”
Several leaders have directly accused President Trump of the violence.
“The peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of any democracy. A lesson once taught to the world by the United States ”, German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, wrote. “It’s a shame that Donald Trump is undermining it by inciting violence and destruction.”
Jeremy Hunt, former UK Tory Foreign Secretary, said on Twitter that Mr Trump “shames America’s democracy tonight and angers his friends, but he’s not America” .
Even the NATO Secretary General has taken the unusual step of weighing in on a domestic issue in a member state. “Shocking scenes in Washington, DC,” Jens Stoltenberg wrote in a tweet. “The result of this democratic election must be respected.”
For many foreign leaders, the American scenes have also evoked disturbing echoes of the recent attacks on democracy in their country.
Heiko Maas, German Minister of Foreign Affairs drew a parallel between the capture of the Capitol and the recent attempt by a mob of right-wing German protesters to enter the Reichstag, the building that houses the German Parliament.
“Flaming words will lead to acts of violence – on the steps of the Reichstag, and now on the Capitol,” Mr. Mass wrote on Twitter. “Contempt for democratic institutions has a devastating effect.”
“The enemies of democracy will be happy with these incredible images of Washington DC,” added Mr. Mass.
And they were.
In Russia, violence fits perfectly with the Kremlin’s propaganda narrative of a crumbling American democracy. Russian state-controlled news channel Rossiya-24 broadcast the chaos in the Capitol on a split screen, one side showing the Orthodox Merry Christmas in Russia, the other the violent chaos in Washington.
Images of bloodied Americans lying on the ground recalled the chain’s coverage of US-backed street protests in Ukraine in the winter of 2013-14, reinforcing Russia’s message that the US is reaping now at home the violent fruit of their own foreign interference.
The strong men and the dictators of the world “must be in a euphoric and festive mood”, wrote Yossi Melman, writer for Haaretz, the Israeli newspaper. “The glorified democracy in the world is in ruins like a third world country.”
Concern over the message violence would send about the fragility of American democracy was widespread.
“As Mexicans, what is surprising is that for the first time the United States, which has been an example of democracy, becomes its counterexample,” said Ana Paula Ordorica, columnist and host of Mexican television, which covered the United States. election in November for Televisa. “This is something the United States would normally watch happen in another country.”
Amid the expressions of horror and concern, there were also hopeful voices, insisting that this was a final convulsion of the Trump presidency rather than the beginning of the end of western democracy.
“I have confidence in the strength of American democracy,” tweeted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. “The new presidency of@Joe Biden will overcome this period of tension, uniting the American people.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis endorsed, Tweeter: “American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted, and will overcome this crisis.”
Melissa Eddy and Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reporting from Berlin; Andrew Higgins and Anton Troianovski from Moscow; Natalie Kitroeff and Oscar Lopez from Mexico; Aurelien Breeden from Paris; David M. Halbfinger, Isabel Kershner and Adam Rasgon of Jerusalem; and Matina Stevis-Gridneff and Steven Erlanger from Brussels.