American friends express horror and shock as attack on Capitol Hill ‘shakes the world’

BERLIN – As an angry mob stormed the heart of the world’s most powerful democracy, the rest of the world watched the once-unimaginable scenes unfold in Washington in dismay and disbelief.

And many who watch live broadcasts of armed protestors make their way United States Capitol saw a warning to all democracies around the world: if it can happen in the United States, it can happen anywhere.

“We are currently witnessing an attack on the very foundations of democratic structures and institutions,” said Peter Beyer, the German government’s coordinator for transatlantic affairs, who was watching the Washington scenes live on television. “It’s not just a national American problem, but it is shaking the world, at least all democracies.”