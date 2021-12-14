American cleared of Malcolm X murder sues New York state

Muhammad Aziz, cleared last month of the murder of a prominent black civil rights defender, has spent decades in prison.

One of the two men who spent decades in US jail for the 1965 murder of black civil rights activist Malcolm X sued New York State for at least $ 20 million in damages, claiming his imprisonment caused “A deep and lasting trauma”.

Muhammad Aziz, 83, was exonerated last month by a judge who apologized and admitted that the case had been a “violation of the law and of public confidence”.

“While I don’t dwell on what my life might have been like if this parody of justice had never happened, the deep and lasting trauma it caused cannot be overstated,” Aziz said in a press release Tuesday announcing the trial.

“Those who have deprived me of my freedom and deprived my family of a husband, father and grandfather should be held accountable,” he said.

Malcolm X became one of the most influential civil rights leaders of the 20th century [AP Photo]

He also informed New York City that he plans to sue it for $ 40 million unless a damages agreement is reached within 90 days.

His lawyers said they would bring similar lawsuits on behalf of the family of Khalil Islam, who died in 2009 and also exonerated last month.

Aziz was paroled in 1985, while Islam was freed in 1987.

For more than half a century, the official record has revealed that three members of the black nationalist group Nation of Islam, which Malcolm X had renounced shortly before his death, shot the iconic leader as he arrived to take charge. speech on the podium of a Harlem ballroom. .

Aziz, Islam and a third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, were convicted in 1966 – but historians have long questioned this. Halim – now 80 and released from prison in 2010 – confessed to the murder but maintained the innocence of the other two.

In 2020, the case has been reopened following the release of a Netflix docusery, Who Killed Malcolm X?

A 22-month investigation conducted jointly by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and attorneys found prosecutors, the FBI and the New York Police Department withheld evidence that likely would have led to the acquittal of the two men .

Malcolm X rose to prominence as national spokesperson for the Nation of Islam [Library of Congress/Marion S. Trikosko/Handout via Reuters]

The investigation did not identify the killers or offer an alternative explanation for the murder.

But New York State Supreme Court Justice Ellen Biben allowed the exonerations of Aziz and Islam on November 18 to the applause of the courtroom.

“I regret that this court cannot completely rectify the serious miscarriages of justice in this case and return to you the many years that have been lost,” the judge told Aziz and the family of Khalil Islam, who were present in court.

Born Malcolm Little in 1925, Malcolm X rose to prominence as the national spokesperson for Nation of Islam, an African-American Muslim group that espoused black separatism.

He spent over a decade with the group before becoming disillusioned, publicly breaking up with them in 1964 and moderating some of his earlier views on racial separation. He was one of the most influential civil rights leaders of the 20th century.