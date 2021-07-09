American and French ambassadors: Lebanon “desperate” for a new government

BEIRUT (AP) – The US and French ambassadors in Beirut on Friday said in a joint statement that Lebanon “desperately needs” a new pro-reform government to pull it out of its unprecedented economic and financial crisis.

The statement by Ambassadors Dorothy Shea and Anne Grillo came a day after the two held talks in Riyadh with Saudi officials on how to find a unified strategy to help Lebanon. Friday’s statement said France, the United States and other countries would continue to provide emergency aid to the Lebanese people, including with health, education and food aid.

Lebanon suffers from severe shortages of basic commodities, including medicine, fuel and infant formula, amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves and a free fall in the national currency.

The Riyadh meeting followed the trilateral meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud last month in Italy on the sidelines of the G -20 conference, according to the press release.

Lebanese political leaders are deeply divided over forming a new government to handle the crises, which erupted in late 2019 and represent the most serious threat to Lebanon’s stability since the end of the 15-year civil war in 1990.

Ambassadors Grillo and Shea stressed that concrete actions by Lebanese leaders to tackle endemic corruption will be crucial to garner additional support from France, the United States, regional and international partners.