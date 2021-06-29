World
America plans to spend billions of dollars to counter China – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The United States is planning a massive spending plan to counter China. According to the Senate, China is the biggest geopolitical and geoeconomic challenge for the United States, and has passed the United States’ Innovation and Competition Act 2021 to spend more than $ 250 billion to ensure that states -Unis remain in the lead in terms of technological research and production.
The bill is a rare point of agreement between Republicans and Democrats. In a vote, 68 of the 100 Senate members supported the measure, with 32 against. The Senate is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, and experts say the vote shows how united the two political parties are on the need to counter Beijing’s economic and military ambitions. Supporters say the package is one of the biggest industrial bills in U.S. history and the biggest scientific research investment the country has seen in decades.
The bill aimed to strengthen US competitiveness with China with a variety of measures. The key idea is this, taken from section 3005, which reads: “The United States must ensure that all federal departments and agencies are organized to reflect the fact that strategic competition with the PRC is America’s greatest geopolitical and geoeconomic challenge. ”
To meet this challenge, the Senate authorized in the budget 190 billion dollars intended to massively increase R&D in universities and other institutions and to stimulate innovations in artificial intelligence, drones and other emerging technologies. To create an American version of China’s special economic zones, $ 10 billion must be invested in “regional technology hubs”. For the expansion of domestic semiconductor production, $ 52 billion has been provisioned. More than $ 23 billion for space exploration and the development of space industries has also been affected.
The bill includes several provisions specific to China, including a ban on downloading the “Tik Tok” social media app on government devices. The purchase of drones manufactured and sold by Chinese state-owned enterprises is also said to be blocked under the law. Chinese organizations engaged in US cyber attacks or theft of US intellectual property from US companies would also be subject to sanctions.
The bill also calls for sanctions for human rights violations in Xinjiang province and abuses against Uyghurs are mentioned several times as well as a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
The bill also commissions a new study on the origins of the COVID-19[feminine, exigeant spécifiquement une réponse à la question si le virus provenait d’une fuite de laboratoire ou était zoonotique.
La Chine a riposté au projet de loi en décrivant qu’il “exagérait la” menace chinoise “” et a réprimandé l’Amérique pour avoir perçu la Chine “comme un ennemi imaginaire”. le Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Wang Wenbin suggested the bill could undermine those efforts, saying it was “full of cold war and zero-sum thinking and runs counter to the two countries’ public aspiration to strengthen exchanges and cooperation “.
“The China-related content of the bill adopted by the US Senate distorts the facts and slanders China’s development trajectory and its domestic and foreign policies, ”he said. “It exaggerates the ‘Chinese threat’, advocates traditional competition with China, and seriously interferes with China’s internal affairs in Taiwan.”
Separately, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also issued an internal directive calling for several initiatives to counter China – it’s time to watch how this will work.
