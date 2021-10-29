“America is back,” Biden said in June. The world is about to test it.

Speaking to reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One en route to Rome, Mr Sullivan said Mr Biden would announce plans to modernize inventory and “create resilient supply chains.” He said another major G20 goal would be to obtain a statement outlining a plan to protect the world from future pandemics.

“What the G20 will focus on is the future,” Sullivan said. “How to prevent a future pandemic? How do we make sure the world is coordinated in a way that wasn’t coordinated enough when Covid-19 hit last year? “

And Mr Sullivan said the president sees the absences of Mr Putin and Mr Xi not as an obstacle to coordination but as an opportunity to show that Western democracies are capable of working together to resolve current threats and futures. On Saturday, Mr Biden’s first major summit meeting will focus on economic policy and the pandemic, and then he will meet with leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss ways to secure 2015 nuclear deal with Iran back on track, one of Mr. Biden’s most elusive diplomatic goals since assuming the presidency.

Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, said the most urgent economic task for leaders at the G20 summit is to slow the pandemic – largely, she said, by keeping her promises to ship doses of vaccine to less wealthy countries. that remain essential to supply chains and the global economy, but have struggled to access the clichés.

“To truly end this health crisis and the accompanying economic crisis, we need to get to widespread immunizations all over the world,” Ms. Gopinath said.

Mr Biden’s advisers have said he is counting on at least one economic policy victory for the conference: the blessing of a global agreement to set minimum corporate tax levels, aimed at preventing companies from sheltering their income in tax havens like Bermuda.

Mr Biden’s softer diplomatic skills will be put to the test when he meets Mr Macron hours after arriving in Rome. In September, the administration of Mr. Biden caused a diplomatic quarrel with the French after failing to inform them of its deal to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, an agreement that wiped out a $ 66 billion French project to build attack submarines.