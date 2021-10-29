“America is back,” Biden said in June. The world is about to test it.
WASHINGTON – When President Biden reunited with world leaders at an English seaside resort in June, it was a brutal celebration of America’s return to diplomatic stability after four years of public disguises and impulsive policy withdrawals under President Donald J. Trump.
“America is back to the table,” Biden said at that meeting, the Group of 7 summit.
In the tumultuous four months that followed, the president found that not being Mr. Trump was not enough to fulfill his ambitions at home or abroad.
In his final public remarks before leaving Washington for the Group of 20 meeting in Rome this weekend, Mr Biden still struggled to unify Democrats behind a $ 1.85 trillion economic and environmental spending plan. The plan called for more than $ 500 billion to tackle global warming, which he had hoped to use as leverage to secure commitments from other leaders when he attends a climate summit in Scotland early next week .
“It’s about expanding the opportunity, not denying it,” Biden said Thursday. “It’s about running the world. We let the world overtake us.
Biden, who often refers to his negotiating skills and decades of foreign policy experience, will seek commitments from foreign leaders to tackle the pandemic, untie knots in the supply chain and slow down a surge in inflation around the world. He will also seek to counter criticism of the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in August and to mend a disagreement with France over a nuclear submarine deal.
“I still think the president enjoys enormous basic goodwill in Europe,” said Ian Lesser, acting president of the German Marshall Fund in the United States. Even if recent Gallup poll shows America’s position in the world has rebounded from the lows of the Trump era, “Just because Biden isn’t Trump doesn’t mean all political issues are easy to resolve,” said Mr. Lesser.
Mr Biden will begin his stay in Rome by visiting Pope Francis, but after that, diplomacy is the order of the day. He will meet Sergio Mattarella, Italian President, and Mario Draghi, his Prime Minister, and will hold another meeting later today with French President Emmanuel Macron. Prioritizing France is a signal that Mr Biden is trying to appease them after the United States makes a deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines – effectively cutting France off from its own submarine contract. multi-billion dollar sailors with Australia.
The challenges of the UN Climate Summit
Around 20,000 people will attend COP26, a climate change conference organized by the United Nations from October 31 in Glasgow. Participants are looking to set new targets to reduce emissions from the combustion of coal, oil and gas. Here are a few things to keep in mind before the gathering begins:
The president will not meet two rival leaders – President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China – who are staying at home after the conference due to Covid issues.
Ahead of the trip, Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, dismissed the idea that Mr. Biden would have less of a leadership role at both summits if he traveled to Europe without a signed agreement on economic spending and environmental issues, or the passage of the major infrastructure bill pending in Congress.
Speaking to reporters Thursday aboard Air Force One en route to Rome, Mr Sullivan said Mr Biden would announce plans to modernize inventory and “create resilient supply chains.” He said another major G20 goal would be to obtain a statement outlining a plan to protect the world from future pandemics.
“What the G20 will focus on is the future,” Sullivan said. “How to prevent a future pandemic? How do we make sure the world is coordinated in a way that wasn’t coordinated enough when Covid-19 hit last year? “
And Mr Sullivan said the president sees the absences of Mr Putin and Mr Xi not as an obstacle to coordination but as an opportunity to show that Western democracies are capable of working together to resolve current threats and futures. On Saturday, Mr Biden’s first major summit meeting will focus on economic policy and the pandemic, and then he will meet with leaders of France, Germany and Britain to discuss ways to secure 2015 nuclear deal with Iran back on track, one of Mr. Biden’s most elusive diplomatic goals since assuming the presidency.
Gita Gopinath, chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, said the most urgent economic task for leaders at the G20 summit is to slow the pandemic – largely, she said, by keeping her promises to ship doses of vaccine to less wealthy countries. that remain essential to supply chains and the global economy, but have struggled to access the clichés.
“To truly end this health crisis and the accompanying economic crisis, we need to get to widespread immunizations all over the world,” Ms. Gopinath said.
Mr Biden’s advisers have said he is counting on at least one economic policy victory for the conference: the blessing of a global agreement to set minimum corporate tax levels, aimed at preventing companies from sheltering their income in tax havens like Bermuda.
Mr Biden’s softer diplomatic skills will be put to the test when he meets Mr Macron hours after arriving in Rome. In September, the administration of Mr. Biden caused a diplomatic quarrel with the French after failing to inform them of its deal to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, an agreement that wiped out a $ 66 billion French project to build attack submarines.
The agreement, announced as part of a new defense alliance with Great Britain and Australia, so infuriated the French that Mr. Macron recalled his country’s ambassador to the United States for several days, Philippe Étienne. American officials, including Antony J. Blinken, the Secretary of State, flocked across France to try to repair the damage. Vice-President Kamala Harris is expected in Paris in November.
Celia Belin, visiting scholar at the Brookings Institution’s Center on the United States and Europe, said in an interview that the Biden administration seemed to forget “the tasteful art of diplomacy.”
Since the explosion, Mr. Macron has spoken openly about the need for European nations to practice so-called strategic autonomy, a policy that would gradually mean that countries like France would depend less on the United States for military aid. As the summit begins, Europeans will be watching with interest whether Mr Biden supports such an initiative, Ms Belin said.
Mr Biden is also expected to address at least one other difficult diplomatic relationship abroad. In recent days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to recall his ambassador in the United States after several embassies, including that of the United States, demanded the release of a jailed activist.
Mr Sullivan, the national security adviser, said he planned for Mr Biden to meet with Mr Erdogan in Scotland.
Source link