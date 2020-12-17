America has a turbulent history in international environmental diplomacy

THE HAGUE, Dec. 17 (IPS) – When it comes to international environmental diplomacy, America has a checkered past. He was at the forefront of the international battle to repair the hole in the ozone layer and shaped many key international agreements. Unfortunately, American positions are not always based on solid political foundations at home. On two occasions in the process of climate change this has led the United States to strike a deal, only to then withdraw. This happened with the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, where Vice President Gore traveled to Japan to knowingly sign that a Republican-dominated Senate would never ratify the deal. It happened again five years ago, with former President Obama making this historic deal (and John Kerry signing at the UN), only for President Trump to tear it up a few weeks later.

Against such a backdrop, the international community gets a little nervous when a new Democratic administration takes the helm loaded with robust statements and bold promises, as President-elect Biden now does. But, as is often the case, the prodigal son will (again) take advantage of the doubt and for good reason!

Let’s see what these reasons are.

No one would dispute that the United States is a political power and an economic superpower. This makes the presence of the United States in the tent of climate action critically important. But why? Are these political postures or is there something else?

When the Biden administration chooses to take an ambitious direction on climate action, the world has a vested interest in it. Clear signals from politicians on the direction the new administration plans to take have enormous power in the market. An example. Wind and solar power hit their current levels in a harsh economic environment where the playing field was anything but a level playing field.

The environmental cost is not internalized and fossil fuels are still subsidized to a large extent. What has helped propel wind and solar into the current competitive strength is the hope that in the long run things will change and that new (climate) challenges will be recognized, thus creating a viable market for these technologies.

If you are building things (power plants, factories, or refineries) with a 40 year technical lifespan, you would do well to think about how friendly or hostile the operating environment is likely to be during this time. . A political statement therefore sends strong market signals. Especially if it comes from a superpower and even more so when others are pointing in the same direction.

The way the market reacts to political signals has ramifications around the world. Our economy is now truly global. This means that when the major market players take a course, set a standard, or impose requirements on their suppliers, it resonates around the world. The EU’s auto standards deal with European manufacturers immediately sets a trend that Japan and Korea must follow because the European market is so large. American companies like Wall Mart have hundreds of thousands of suppliers around the world. Thus, a direction taken at the head office of a company is delivered in almost all the countries of our planet. The standards that the United States and other big players set become imperatives or things that you choose to ignore at your own peril.

Another important point is that climate action has increasingly become a race to the top which is driven by innovation. Innovators sense a climate market and they rush to seize the opportunities. Opportunities around electric vehicles, energy efficiency, clean technologies, low asset business models, etc. America has long been at the forefront of discovery and innovation. Many of the key technologies we apply today have at least part of their roots in America. So the signals sent by politicians and the way the business community is responding create a catalyst for innovation that will transform business opportunities in the United States and around the world.

A final point to mention here is America’s proud history of working with other nations, providing them with the finance, technology, and capacity support they need to protect their energy systems, industry, and industries. infrastructure. Reducing emissions in today’s economic powers is obviously essential. But with much of the future economic growth and future population growth that will occur in Africa and Southeast Asia, we need to fix the future, not just the past.

Five years after the conclusion of the Paris Climate Agreement, the international process is now fully implemented. The aim of the negotiations will be to ensure that countries individually live up to what they have promised and that the collective impact of their efforts is sufficient to keep global temperature rise below the agreed level.

The return of the United States to the international process at this time is essential to ensure that key players, in particular, demonstrate leadership, both at home and abroad. Ultimately, it is in the interest of the United States to ensure that this happens for a number of reasons. First, because the United States has always considered, in recent years, the action of others, in particular China, as a precondition for their own engagement. Second, because bold global action will ensure that all nations weigh their weight towards a common goal. Third, because this global action will create opportunities for the innovation economy of the future president-elect that Biden seeks to deliver, as opposed to the manufacturing economy of the past.

The model presented by outgoing President Trump is what should make America great again.

The author is president of the Gold Standard Foundation and former secretary of the United Nations Climate Convention.

