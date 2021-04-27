Ambush in Burkina Faso: Spaniards and Irish killed after kidnapping

Burkina Faso security forces fight to curb insurgency

Two Spanish journalists and an Irish national kidnapped near a nature reserve in eastern Burkina Faso were killed.

The Europeans were part of an anti-poaching patrol that was ambushed by gunmen near the Pama reserve on Monday.

Burkinabe government officials confirmed their death on Tuesday. A local soldier was also kidnapped, but his status is unknown.

It is still not clear who carried out the attack.

The West African country faces a growing security crisis, like many of its neighbors, as Islamist armed groups carry out raids and kidnappings across much of the region.

What do we know about the attack?

Monday’s patrol included soldiers, forest guards and foreign journalists.

Two soldiers injured in the ambush told the Associated Press (AP) news agency that the attack was launched by jihadists who outnumbered the patrol.

One of the soldiers was shot in the leg and the other in the arm, which amputated him, according to AP. The soldiers said they tried to form a protective shield around the strangers, but realized when the shooting stopped that they were gone.

Vehicles and weapons were also seized in the attack.

Burkina Faso’s nature reserves were once popular with tourists

Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya told reporters on Tuesday that the bodies found in the area appeared to be those of two Spanish journalists who had filmed a documentary.

Mr Sánchez later tweeted: “The worst news is confirmed.”

He named journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile, and praised “those who, like them, conduct courageous and essential journalism from conflict zones”.

Mr Beriain was a seasoned journalist who had reported around the world and started his own production house, while Mr Fraile had covered several conflicts as a cameraman, including the war in Syria.

On Tuesday, Burkinabe officials confirmed their death, as well as the death of an Irish national. Irish media report that the victim was Rory Young, co-founder and chairman of anti-poaching group Chengeta Wildlife.

The story continues

Menu

A senior security official told AFP news agency that the three Europeans had been “executed by terrorists”.

The secretary general of the journalist advocacy group Reporters Without Borders reacted to the news on Twitter, saying that “this tragedy confirms the great dangers facing journalists” in the Sahel region of Africa.

The details of what happened to the local soldier who was kidnapped were not immediately clear.

What is the context?

Kidnappings are the latest in the former French colony where wildlife reserves were once popular with tourists.

But many of them are in territory now targeted by jihadists.

Militant Islamist groups are said to be holding several foreigners hostage in Burkina Faso, as well as in neighboring states of Mali and Niger, reports the Reuters news agency.

The semi-arid region, known as the Sahel, has been hit by an insurgency since militants captured large parts of northern Mali in 2012 and 2013.

France and other foreign allies deployed troops to the region but failed to end the insurgency.

The conflict has displaced nearly three million people.

Learn more about the Sahel crisis: