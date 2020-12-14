Ambrose Dlamini: Prime Minister of Eswatini dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini tested positive for coronavirus in mid-November

The Eswatini government has said Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini has died, four weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

A government statement said Dlamini, 52, died in hospital in South Africa on Sunday afternoon.

No cause of death was mentioned, but Dlamini had recently received treatment for Covid-19 in South Africa.

Dlamini was Prime Minister of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, since October 2018.

The small, landlocked country in southern Africa is one of the last absolute monarchies in the world.

With a population of around one million, the country has recorded 6,768 coronavirus infections and 127 pandemic-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Dlamini announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on November 16. At the time, he said he was asymptomatic and was feeling fine.

Weeks later, on December 1, the Eswatini government said Dlamini had been transferred to a hospital in South Africa, with the aim of speeding up his recovery.

But on Sunday, the government said Dlamini died “while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa”, without giving further details.

“The government, together with the family, will keep the nation informed of further arrangements,” Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said in the statement.

Dlamini was one of a number of world leaders who contracted Covid-19 during the pandemic, including US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

A former banker, Dlamini was a political novice when he was appointed Prime Minister by King Mswati III.

The role of the head of government is limited to Eswatini, where the king appoints all ministers and controls parliament.

King Mswati III was crowned in 1986 at the age of 18, succeeding his longtime father King Sobhuza II, who died at the age of 82.

The king reigns by decree and has been criticized for the brutal treatment of opponents and for asking for public money to pay for new palaces and luxury cars.

In 2018, he announced that he was rename the country “the Kingdom of Eswatini”.

Over 39% of the country’s population lived below the poverty line in 2016 and 2017, according to the World Bank.

