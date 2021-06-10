Ambassador Tai described Biden’s goal of a worker-centered trade policy

US trade representative Katherine Tai stressed in a speech Thursday that America is focusing on protecting workers through trade policy and will try to push trading partners to raise wages, to allow collective bargaining and to end forced labor practices.

The speech, Ms. Tai’s first major political speech, underscored the Biden administration’s goal of empowering workers and minimizing the negative effects of globalization, which has encouraged companies to move jobs and factories to the foreigner in search of cheaper labor and materials.

What is less clear is how the administration will, in practice, achieve these objectives.

“For a very long time, our trade policies have been shaped by people who are used to looking at the macroeconomic situation – the big economic sectors,” Ms. Tai said in an interview before the speech, which she gave at the conference. ‘an AFL-CIO. town hall. “We have lost sight of the impact of these policies, the truly real and direct impact they can have on the lives of ordinary people and on the livelihoods of our workers.

Ms. Tai, who spoke of prepared remarks, described the administration’s push as trying for decades to correct a trade policy that put corporate profits before workers and helped erode worker power in the United States.