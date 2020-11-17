Amazon opens online pharmacy, uprooting yet another industry

The tech titan allows customers to order prescription drugs or refills and have them delivered to their front door.

Now on Amazon.com: insulin and inhalers.

The online colossus opened an online pharmacy on Tuesday that allows customers to order drugs or prescription refills and have them delivered to their door in a matter of days.

The potential effect of Amazon’s entry into the pharmaceutical space immediately reverberated in this sector. Before the opening bell, shares of CVS Health Corp fell nearly 9%. Walgreens and Rite Aid both fell more than 10%.

Large chains rely on their pharmacies for a constant flow of shoppers who can also grab a snack, shampoo, or groceries on the way out. All of them have improved online services, but Amazon.com has mastered them and their online store is infinitely larger.

Amazon will begin offering commonly prescribed drugs, including creams, pills, as well as drugs that need to be kept refrigerated, such as insulin, starting Tuesday in the United States. Buyers should create a profile on Amazon’s website and have their doctors send prescriptions there. The company said it would not ship drugs that could be abused, including many opioids.

Most insurance is accepted, Amazon said. But Prime members who don’t have insurance can also buy generic or branded drugs from Amazon at a reduced price. They can also get discounts at 50,000 physical pharmacies across the country, in Costco, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and other stores.

Amazon has been watching the healthcare industry for some time. Two years ago, he spent $ 750 million to buy PillPack online, which organizes drugs into packages according to the time and day they need to be taken. Amazon said PillPack will continue, focusing on shipping drugs to people with chronic illnesses.

In response, CVS and Walgreens, which have built thousands of drugstores across the country to be closer to customers, have attempted to adapt to the rise in online shopping by offering same-day delivery. Earlier this year, CVS began testing prescription deliveries with autonomous vehicles, and Walgreens experimented with drones capable of delivering minutes after being ordered.