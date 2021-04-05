Amazon broke US law by sacking employee activists: Labor Board

Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa were fired last April after expressing concerns over Amazon’s treatment of warehouse workers during the pandemic.

Amazon.com Inc. violated labor law by sacking two leading internal critics last year, prosecutors at the National Labor Relations Board found.

Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa were fired last April after expressing concerns over Amazon’s treatment of warehouse workers during the pandemic.

Their layoffs violated legal protections for employees who advocate for changes to their workplace, and the NLRB plans to file a lawsuit accusing Amazon of unfair labor practices if the company does not resolve the matter, according to a letter sent to the couple by a lawyer at the Seattle regional office of the NLRB.

“We support the right of every employee to criticize their employer’s working conditions, but that doesn’t come with blanket immunity from our internal policies, which are all legal,” said Jaci Anderson, Amazon spokesperson, in a press release sent by email. “We fired these employees not for speaking publicly about working conditions, safety or sustainability, but rather for repeatedly violating internal policies.”

The New York Times reported the council’s findings earlier Monday. “It’s a moral victory and really shows that we are on the right side of history and on the right side of the law,” Cunningham told the newspaper.

Cunningham and Costa, both user experience designers, were among the leaders of a group of employees who pushed Amazon to do more to tackle climate change.

Last year, as the coronavirus began to spread, they sought to use their group to highlight the demands of workers who pack and ship items in the company’s warehouses. The pair said they were fired shortly after circulating an invitation to their colleagues to attend a virtual event connecting warehouse workers and tech workers.

“It was the bomb that set them off,” Costa said in an interview last year.

Some Amazon employees have called in sick to protest the layoffs, as part of a series of employee protests at the company last year.

The charges are among dozens of complaints filed against Amazon with the US labor regulator since the start of the pandemic.

The NLRB, which typically investigates such allegations in its regional offices across the country, is assessing whether the similarities between the cases against Amazon merit a consolidated response and approach, a council spokesperson said.

When the NLRB’s regional offices find that a company has broken the law and are unable to obtain a resolution, they file complaints on behalf of the agency’s general counsel, which are then heard by judges. in administrative law.

The decisions of these judges can then be appealed to members appointed by the president of the NLRB in Washington and from there to the Federal Court.