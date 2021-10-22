Amanda Knox was cleared. It does not mean that she is free.

“It’s the kind of trap I’m in, where I have to constantly be in conversation with something that I would rather not,” Ms. Knox said.

“I am constantly told that I should just disappear.”

Making a caricature

What happened that night in Perugia can be debated forever. But there are a few basic facts – not rumors, not crazy accusation theories, not tabloids.

The body of Meredith Kercher, a 21-year-old student at Leeds University, was discovered in her bedroom in the house she shared with three roommates, including Ms Knox, on November 2, 2007.

M. Guede, whose bloody fingerprints were found on the walls of the room, and her DNA on her clothes and inside her vagina, was tried separately from Ms. Knox and Mr. Sollecito and sentenced before the start of their trial. He testified that he was sitting with Ms Kercher as she died, that he did not call the police and that he was still unable to clear the river of blood from his mind. “He must have been talking about that blood for 10 minutes,” said Nina Burleigh, an investigative reporter who covered the trial from Perugia. Mr. Guede was published Last year.

It would later be determined that there was no biological trace of Ms Knox or Mr Sollecito in the bedroom, according to court documents. But after an overnight interrogation – in which Ms Knox said she was punched on the back of the neck by police and no lawyer or interpreter was present – Ms Knox signed a confession , written in Italian, placing her at home and accusing Patrick Lumumba, a Congolese bar owner who had been her boss, of the crime. Ms Knox recanted hours later and the confession was subsequently ruled inadmissible by the court, but Ms Knox would be found guilty of defaming Mr Lumumba.

Any high-profile court case is as much a media battle as it is a legal battle. In Italy, home of the paparazzi, juries are not sequestered and it is common for the police and lawyers to divulge information to the press. Which would help explain the leak of Ms Knox’s prison diary, which included a list of sexual partners, written after prison officials told her she had tested positive for HIV (She had not made.)