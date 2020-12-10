Already hampered by distance learning, schools face a growing problem: hackers.

American officials warned Thursday as hackers target K-12 schools in a new wave of cyber attacks disrupting distance learning even as coronavirus cases rise across the country.

The FBI and Homeland Security’s Cyber ​​Security Division have issued a joint advisory warning about a new wave of ransomware and so-called DDoS, or distributed denial of service, attacks against K-12 schools that are slowing or disrupting student access and distance learning teachers. .

Some of the hackers behind the ransomware, officials said, have held school data hostage or threatened to release confidential student data if a payment is not made.

Over the past month, the attacks took more than 100 Baltimore schools offline. They also hit dozens of schools in Texas and Alabama, as well as a handful of schools in Georgia and Ohio, according to public reports gathered by Emsisoft, a security firm.