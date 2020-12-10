Already hampered by distance learning, schools face a growing problem: hackers.
American officials warned Thursday as hackers target K-12 schools in a new wave of cyber attacks disrupting distance learning even as coronavirus cases rise across the country.
The FBI and Homeland Security’s Cyber Security Division have issued a joint advisory warning about a new wave of ransomware and so-called DDoS, or distributed denial of service, attacks against K-12 schools that are slowing or disrupting student access and distance learning teachers. .
Some of the hackers behind the ransomware, officials said, have held school data hostage or threatened to release confidential student data if a payment is not made.
Over the past month, the attacks took more than 100 Baltimore schools offline. They also hit dozens of schools in Texas and Alabama, as well as a handful of schools in Georgia and Ohio, according to public reports gathered by Emsisoft, a security firm.
More than half of all ransomware attacks reported to a multi-state analysis center in August and September involved attacks on K-12 schools, officials said.
“Schools have always been targets because there is a good chance they will pay a small ransom to recover their data,” said Alex Holden, CEO of Hold Security, specializing in cybercrime.
The FBI has advised ransomware victims not to pay, but some schools are ignoring this advice.
Officials in Yazoo County, Mississippi recently revealed that they paid $ 300,000 to recover data from a ransomware attack last October. In July, officials in Athens, Texas paid $ 50,000 to keep their data from being released online.
Cybersecurity experts say K-12 schools are particularly vulnerable, given that young children aren’t as familiar with managing passwords and don’t click on phishing emails.
Many school districts have worked with FireEye, the security company, which has provided school districts in Texas and elsewhere with access to their security tools until the end of 2020. But earlier this week, FireEye revealed its systems had been breached by nation-state pirates who appeared to be Russian.
