The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is said to deteriorate rapidly as foreign aid runs out and many Afghans are unable to find work.

The Wall Street Journal reports that “almost the entire Afghan population of 40 million people could fall below the poverty line in the coming months,” citing the United Nations World Food Program. Already 95 percent of Afghans do not have enough to eat, and for some desperate families the situation has become so dire that they have been forced to hand over their children to settle their debts, writes the newspaper Newspaper.

Since many health clinics depended on foreign funding, most are now short of essential resources and basic medicines. The lack of help also means that many doctors and nurses have not been paid for months despite continuing to treat patients, including severely malnourished babies.

Defense organizations urge other countries to continue providing humanitarian aid despite the Taliban takeover. “Withholding life-saving funding because we are still negotiating women’s rights would be totally wrong,” said Jan Egeland, general secretary of the Norwegian Refugee Council. The United States suspended aid to Afghanistan when it left the country, but has since announcement it would send $ 64 million in new humanitarian aid.

The United States is also in the process of work to resume evacuation flights. As the National exam Note, these flights will partly solve the problem of the remaining Americans who have not been able to leave Afghanistan since the Taliban took power. NBC News Connecticut reports that “more than three dozen Connecticut residents are still trying to leave,” but the logistics and mosaic of organizations have caused delays. Regular State Department evacuation flights will be would have started backup “before the end of the year”.

