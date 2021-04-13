Almost a million people facing severe hunger in Mozambique

Nearly one million people face severe hunger in northern Mozambique, where worsening conflict has driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, the UN agency warned.

ISIL-linked fighters attacked Palma last month, a town in the gas-rich province of Cabo Delgado, sending locals scattering in all directions in a desperate attempt to find safety. It was the latest attack by an armed group known locally as al-Shabab which has looted towns and villages since 2017.

On Tuesday, the World Food Program (WFP) told a briefing in Geneva that 950,000 people were now hungry in Mozambique.

“Families and individuals have had to abandon their property and livelihoods and flee to safety … adding to an already desperate situation in northern Mozambique,” ​​said Tomson Phiri, a WFP spokesperson. .

A very pregnant woman fled with her child after her husband was murdered in front of her, aid organizations say. A teenager saw his mother being murdered in a field. Rape and kidnappings have also been reported.

“We had to flee in the night and hide in the bush for two days with nothing, nothing at all”, Halima Adhu Jose Told Al Jazeera last week from Pemba, the provincial capital further south of Palma where thousands of displaced people have flocked.

“We managed to come with the boats, but now we can’t have enough to eat. My children are hungry and I have nothing to give, ”said the 32-year-old, who was a food seller in Palma. “I don’t know how long we can go on living with nothing.”

WFP appealed to donors for $ 82 million to address the crisis, a day after Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction said it also needed seven billion meticais ($ 126 million) to help those fleeing violence in Cabo Delgado, according to the official Portuguese news agency. Lusa.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said it was currently caring for more than 200 displaced children whose parents could not be located.

“We are facing a likely long-lasting humanitarian crisis,” Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s director of emergencies, said at the same briefing in Geneva.

Some 690,000 people were already displaced across the country in February. Another 16,500 have since been recorded in other areas of Cabo Delgado after fleeing the attack on Palma, according to the International Organization for Migration.

Tens of thousands more are still displaced in the district of Palma or are on the move, the United Nations humanitarian coordination agency OCHA said on Monday.

Many have fled to a nearby village called Quitunda, built by French energy giant Total to house people displaced by its $ 20 billion gas project near Palma.

People there have little access to food, no protection and gather in the hundreds every day at the Total site, desperate to be evacuated, a witness told Reuters news agency.

Total withdrew its staff from the site due to nearby activities on April 2, while WFP also halted evacuation flights it was operating. The company has also suspended related operations at Pemba, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Authorities are still working to identify 12 decapitated bodies found in Palma after the attack, which police and military say are foreigners.

The al-Shabab attacks, whose origins, analysts say, are steeped in local political, religious and economic discontent, have steadily increased in Cabo Delgado since October 2017.

the sophistication attacks also increased.

Fighters ransacked towns and took control of main roads. They abducted young women and children and beheaded civilians. They destroyed infrastructure and even expanded their field of operations to northern neighboring Tanzania. And since August 2020, they have controlled Mozambique’s key port city, Mocimboa da Praia.

In early March, Amnesty International’s rights watchdog accused Mozambique’s fighters and security forces, as well as a government-hired South African private military company, of war crimes against civilians, including extrajudicial executions and acts of torture.