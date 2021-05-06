Almost 8 years later, ‘gaps, inconsistencies, discrepancies’ persist regarding Syria’s chemical weapons declaration

Izumi Nakamitsu, the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, briefed members on recent developments in the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in Syria. These efforts were first mandated by the Council in resolution 2118 (2013), who explicitly called for the destruction of Syria’s chemical weapons program.

As of May 2021, she said, outstanding gaps, inconsistencies and discrepancies remain in these efforts, meaning Syria’s statement to the OPCW cannot be considered accurate and complete.

New discoveries

Ms. Nakamitsu presented several recent findings. One was the detection of a chemical warfare agent – found in samples taken in late 2020 from several high-volume containers – whose production had not been previously declared.

According to the OPCW, she said, the explanations provided by Syria regarding the contents of the samples “are not sufficient to explain the results”, and the presence of the chemical may involve undeclared production activities.

The OPCW has opened a new outstanding question on this, which will be discussed during the next round of consultations of its Declaration Assessment Team in mid-May.

Chlorine attack

Ms. Nakamitsu also relayed the findings of an investigation conducted by the OPCW’s investigation and identification team into incidents that occurred in the city of Saraqib on February 4, 2018.

At the time, the OPCW concluded that the chlorine released from the bottles “was probably used as a chemical weapon” in the Al Talil neighborhood in Saraqib.

Providing further information on Wednesday, Ms Nakamitsu said that The recent OPCW investigation concluded that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that a military helicopter belonging to the Syrian Arab Air Force dropped at least one bottle in the city on that date, releasing toxic chlorine gas.

“ Regarding ” the gaps

Describing the number of outstanding issues in the OPCW’s portfolio in Syria as “of concern”, Ms. Nakamitsu reiterated her call for Damascus to fully cooperate with the OPCW.

She warned that all perpetrators must be held accountable, adding that the global community cannot tolerate impunity for those who have used weapons that have been banned globally for nearly three decades.

“The confidence of the international community in the complete elimination of Syria’s chemical weapons program depends on the finalization of these issues,” she said.