Allied government forces leave Yemeni city, rebels reenter

SANAA, Yemen (AP) – Forces loyal to the internationally recognized Yemeni government have withdrawn from the strategic port city of Hodeida, allowing the rebels to retake their positions, Yemeni officials and the UN have said.

The United Arab Emirates-backed Joint Forces said on Friday evening it had redeployed troops from Hodeidah because there was no need to stay in the city under a negotiated ceasefire agreement by the UN.

They criticized the government for not allowing them to regain control of the city from the Houthi rebels. The Joint Forces say the rebels repeatedly violated the 2018 agreement that ended their offensive against Hodeidah.

A UN ceasefire-observing mission said allied government forces withdrew from their positions in the city and areas south of the city and the Houthis have retaken the liberated positions. He said he was not notified before the withdrawal.

In 2018, heavy fighting erupted in Hodeidah after government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition moved to wrest control of the strategic port city from the Houthis.

After months of clashes, the warring parties signed a UN-brokered agreement in December 2018 that included a ceasefire in the city and an exchange of more than 15,000 prisoners.

The agreement, seen as an important first step towards ending the wider conflict, was never fully implemented.

The war in Yemen began with the takeover of the capital Sana’a in 2014 by the Houthis, who control much of the north of the country. A Saudi-led coalition launched a bombing campaign months later determined to reestablish the government and drive out the rebels.

The regional proxy war has killed tens of thousands of civilians and combatants. The war also created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions of people with shortages of food and medical care and pushing the country to the brink of famine.

Joint forces said they recognize the mistake of remaining in defensive positions without fighting in Hodeidah, as other government-held areas face intensified attacks by the Houthis.

In recent months, the Houthis have attacked government forces in various regions, including Shabwa, Bayda and Marib provinces, despite calls from the UN, the United States and others to end the fighting and start negotiations. to find a solution to the conflict.