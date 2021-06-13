Allied democratic forces: Ugandan rebels alongside ISIS in DR Congo

ADF / IS attacks around Beni have been increasing since March 2020

The eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has long been the cradle of rebel activity, often the spillover of conflict into neighboring Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.

Among the most notorious groups currently operating there is the Allied Democratic Forces of Uganda (ADF).

The Islamist activist team was formed in the 1990s and has been primarily concerned with domestic grievances in Uganda.

But after reappearing in DR Congo, its activity took on a more global jihadist dimension, the attacks being increasingly claimed in the name of the Islamic State (IS) group.

How did ADF get started?

The ADF was created in northern Uganda by former military officers loyal to former strongman Idi Amin.

He took up arms against longtime Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, alleging government persecution of Muslims.

After his defeat to the Ugandan army in 2001, he moved to the province of North Kivu in DR Congo.

After a period of low activity, the ADF reappeared in 2014 with a series of attacks against Congolese civilians.

Musa Seka Baluku became leader in 2015 following the arrest of his predecessor Jamil Mukulu.

Baluku is said to have sworn allegiance to IS for the first time in 2016.

But it was not until April 2019 that ISIS first recognized its activity in the region, when it claimed responsibility for an attack on army positions near the border with Uganda.

The statement marked the announcement of ISIS’s “Central African Province” (Iscap), which would later include Mozambique.

Although there are indications that IS has co-opted the ADF, IS has never publicly mentioned it by name in its propaganda.

In September 2020, Baluku claimed that the ADF had “ceased to exist”.

“Right now we are a province, the Central African Province, which is one of the many provinces that make up the Islamic State,” he said.

Local media still attribute the attacks to the ADF.

What is the situation in DR Congo?

According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, the ADF has killed around 200 civilians and displaced nearly 40,000 others in Beni since January 2021. The rebel group is also targeting government and UN troops.

Since the emergence of ISIS in DR Congo, the frequency of attacks has increased.

The Iscap attacks take place on the territory of the ADF, centered on the territory of Beni in North Kivu, with occasional incursions into the neighboring province of Ituri.

The vast majority of them are aimed at military targets, but the deadliest attacks are directed against Christian civilians.

Iscap’s most significant attack to date appears to have been the October 2020 prison escape in Beni which led to the escape of more than 1,000 prisoners.

Fears of religious conflict

The conflict in eastern DR Congo has often sparked ethnic tensions, but ISIS involvement risks adding sectarian dynamics.

DR Congo is predominantly Roman Catholic and the church is a key player in the country. Muslims make up about 10% of the population.

The Muslim community in Beni has spoken out more and more against the rebel group, but it comes at a cost.

In May, two prominent clerics known to be critical of the ADF were shot dead in Beni.

The rebel group has also been linked with attacks on Catholics. In October 2012, she kidnapped three Catholic priests from a convent in the town of Mbau. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

In its propaganda, ISIS has frequently singled out Christians and mocked the DR Congo government for its “failure” to protect them from its attacks.

Such provocation is characteristic of ISIS, which often seeks to exacerbate local tensions to strengthen its credentials as an advocate of ordinary Muslims against “oppression.”

IS propaganda

The ADF does not appear to run its own media or independently claim responsibility for the attacks.

But IS has a sophisticated, centralized online media operation, bolstered by a host of support outlets operating across various messaging platforms.

Most of Iscap’s propaganda consists of written allegations of attacks and photos of their aftermath.

In March, as a show of force, Iscap released footage purporting to show its militants wandering the streets of a village in Ituri province following an attack on the military. But such images are rare and suggest that ISIS has yet to become a significant force in DR Congo.

In October 2020, ISIS flagship newspaper al-Naba published a special infographic showing Iscap operations over a 12-month period, highlighting attacks in DR Congo and Mozambique.

Regional jihadist expansion

Rebel violence in eastern DR Congo has been largely fueled by a lack of strong government institutions and mistrust of military intervention.

These are ideal conditions in which ISIS can thrive, as evidenced by its rise in Iraq and Syria in 2014, and more recently in West Africa, where it has spread beyond the northeast. of Nigeria in the Sahel region.

Likewise, ISIS expansion is often driven by alliances or the co-optation of established local groups sharing an ideology, as appears to have happened with the ADF.

Iscap is likely to exploit the increased violence to expand its activities in neighboring countries.

Indeed, this is already evident, with the increase in attacks in Mozambique and the first claimed attack by Iscap in Tanzania in October last year, which reportedly left 20 soldiers dead.

This expansion, along with that seen in West Africa, is part of a general trend towards Africa in the wake of ISIS’s recent setbacks in its traditional Middle Eastern core.