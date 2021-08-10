All Washington DC public employees will face a vaccine or testing requirement.
Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Tuesday called on the city’s 37,000 employees and contractors who work with the city to get their coronavirus shots or have weekly tests done before September 19.
The action follows President Biden’s recent announcement that federal workers would face restrictions and requirements, including tests, if they have not been vaccinated. new York, Virginia, Hawaii and Porto Rico, have taken similar steps, while Governor Jay Inslee of Washington state said Monday that most state employees and all healthcare workers must be fully immunized or risk losing your job.
Additionally, the Pentagon said on Monday that he will seek to make vaccinations compulsory for the 1.3 million active-duty soldiers in the country “at the latest” in the middle of next month.
“We know we have been very determined and successful in crushing this virus in the district,” Ms Bowser said at a press conference. “And now we’re going to do the same with the Delta variant. The way to do this, however, is to have everyone immunized. “
The policy does not conform to a warrant, but all new recruits to vacancies posted on August 14 or later will be required to show proof of vaccination.
“We will, of course, have a process for people who wish to request exemptions and any unvaccinated employee, even those who qualify for the medical or religious exemption, will be required to perform a weekly Covid-19 test and the non-compliance will lead to adverse employment actions, ”Ms. Bowser said.
Only 59% of city employees reported their immunization status, according to the mayor’s office. Of these, 54 percent are vaccinated.
Daily new cases across the city have skyrocketed, according to one New York Times Database, which also shows that hospitalizations increased by 5% and that there were three deaths during the same period.
Fifty-three percent of all city residents are fully immunized, according to federal data. People under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine.
“What is causing the increase in our cases right now is really this 25- to 34-year-old population,” said Dr LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the city’s health department, during the press conference. “And we don’t see any significant disparity in terms of who these new cases are in terms of race and ethnicity.”
But Dr Nesbitt added that there was a wide gap in vaccine coverage for this age group, with black residents having half the coverage rate as their white and Latino counterparts.
“We’re also going to do a better job once everyone is vaccinated and help prevent more of these variants from taking hold of our communities,” she said.
The city gives incentives to all city residents, including public employees, ages 12 and older, as a $ 51 gift card to receive their first dose of vaccine at one of its three walk-in vaccination sites . And residents ages 12 to 17 get AirPods to be among the first 400 kids to get vaccinated at school vaccination sites.
