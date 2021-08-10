All Washington DC public employees will face a vaccine or testing requirement.

Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Tuesday called on the city’s 37,000 employees and contractors who work with the city to get their coronavirus shots or have weekly tests done before September 19.

The action follows President Biden’s recent announcement that federal workers would face restrictions and requirements, including tests, if they have not been vaccinated. new York, Virginia, Hawaii and Porto Rico, have taken similar steps, while Governor Jay Inslee of Washington state said Monday that most state employees and all healthcare workers must be fully immunized or risk losing your job.

Additionally, the Pentagon said on Monday that he will seek to make vaccinations compulsory for the 1.3 million active-duty soldiers in the country “at the latest” in the middle of next month.

“We know we have been very determined and successful in crushing this virus in the district,” Ms Bowser said at a press conference. “And now we’re going to do the same with the Delta variant. The way to do this, however, is to have everyone immunized. “