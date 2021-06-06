“All the love”: Osaka thanks fans after Roland Garros withdrawal

The Japanese player withdrew from Roland Garros after organizers threatened to expel her for failing to respect her media commitments.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka thanked fans for their support after quadruple Grand Slam champion withdrew from Roland-Garros earlier this week, citing mental health issues.

The world number two initially said she would not attend the tournament’s mandatory post-match press conferences, which she said put undue pressure on the players.

French tennis officials fined Osaka $ 15,000 and threatened to expel him from the tournament for failing to meet mandatory media commitments.

After her first round victory, the 23-year-old announced she was retiring from the tournament and revealed that she had been suffer from episodes of depression for several years, leading to a surge of support.

“I just want to thank you for all the love,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I haven’t been on my phone much but wanted to jump in here and let you know I really appreciate this.”

Osaka is one of the best known and most marketable players in the game. [AFP]

Osaka said earlier that the post-match press conferences were damaging to his sanity and compared the traditional question-and-answer format to “kicking people when they’re down.”

She also didn’t say when she planned to play next time, questioning her participation in Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics.

Roland Garros officials said they tried unsuccessfully to speak to Osaka before she stepped down.

Osaka has withdrawn from a turf tournament in Berlin which kicks off on June 14.

She said her mental health problems started in 2018 after winning the first of her four majors at the US Open in a controversial final against Serena Williams.

The International Tennis Federation has promised a full review of how players and the media interact during tournaments, saying it takes mental health issues very seriously.

In the past, Osaka has used its position to draw attention to issues of police violence and racial inequality.