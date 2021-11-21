‘All the best, my friend’: reaction to Solskjaer’s sacking of Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s manchester united shot Sunday highlighted the strangeness of his appointment three years ago and the flaws in the club’s determination to persevere for so long with a manager whose credentials were constantly in doubt as a vast investment in players had little to do with it. significant impact on the ground.

Even after correcting losses to fierce rivals Liverpool (5-0) and Manchester City (2-0) last month, United have remained loyal to Solskjaer.

As Aston Villa and Norwich took advantage of the two-week international break to fire and recruit new managers, United management waited after Saturday’s 4-1 collapse at Watford – a fifth loss in seven games at Premier League – to finally decide that a change was needed in the dugout.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was part of Solskjaer’s coaching staff, will be in charge temporarily, starting with a trip to Spain for a Champions League match at Villarreal in the group stage on Tuesday.

United have said they will seek to appoint a manager only until the end of the season.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stepped down as manager. Thank you for everything Olé ❤️#MUFC – Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

“The inevitable news broke this morning,” tweeted former Liverpool, Manchester United and England striker Michael Owen after Solskjaer’s sacking.

“There were bigger names in management than him who have tried and failed in recent seasons and he is leaving the club with the most talented collection of players he has had in quite some time. It’s the next manager’s job to make the most of it. This has to be the worst time for Manchester United to look for a new manager. At the start of the season with hardly any top manager available.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, who has been criticized for refusing to call for the dismissal of his former team-mate as an expert, said Solskjaer “has given the club back to life”.

Thanks Olé. You made us proud. The last two months have been difficult, but before that you gave the club a new lease of life. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cseYVIFgqK – Gary Neville (@ GNev2) November 21, 2021

Patrice Evra, who played for United between 2006 and 2014, believes players need to take more responsibility.

“Thank you my friend for making us believe in Manchester United again. Unfortunately when you don’t get the results people forget what you did for this club but to all players I come for you now. said Evra.

Andy Cole, who won a historic treble alongside Solskjaer in 1999, paid tribute to the outgoing manager.

“All the best my friend .. whatever people say you will always be a Manchester United legend. You have put all your heart and soul into bringing the glory days back to Old Trafford,” said Cole.

Solskjaer leaves with United already realistically out of the Premier League title race, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, seventh in the table, and having left the League Cup.

A five-game losing streak in Solskjaer’s last seven league games stands in stark contrast to the anticipation surrounding the club in August when Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise return to Old Trafford in the closing days of the transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær left Carrington a few minutes ago. “It has been an honor to work for Man United,” he told fans. ?? #MUFC ?? @ lukesellers98 pic.twitter.com/Ni6Yqmfvkv -Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 21, 2021

United have also spent over $ 134 million on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane as they looked to build on their second place in the league behind Manchester City last season.

However, Solskjaer has been unable to put the pieces of his star-studded team together into a collective unit despite Ronaldo’s return of nine goals in 14 games.

“It’s really sad, I’m really, really sad. On behalf of Ole, on behalf of the football club, on behalf of all the fans. It’s too many coaches that we had to fire in too short a time, “said former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

“We were used to being 27 years old for a man [Alex Ferguson] to be in the hot seat and I just feel for Ole. He did all he could, but in modern football it was deemed insufficient. “

It is time that those who fired Solskjaer were held accountable as well. They were the ones who squandered Ferguson’s legacy. – Oliver Holt (@ OllieHolt22) November 21, 2021

Michah Richards, a former Manchester City player, said: “You have Ronaldo, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho and all these players. Something has to give way and Ole wasn’t making the most of these players.

Solskjaer had faced storms on a roller coaster before, but ended up without a trophy for three years. However, even his credit as a club legend for scoring the game-winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final to win a historic treble for Ferguson’s side faded as he was booed by the support. itinerant of Vicarage Road.

Andy Mitten, editor of the United We Stand fanzine, said it was “sad” to see Solskjaer get the boot.