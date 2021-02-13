World
All over 70 urged to receive Covid-19 injections as UK moves closer to vaccine target – Times of India
LONDON: People eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine among most-at-risk groups over age 70 who have not yet had their vaccine are urged by the National Health Service (NHS) to manifest this weekend in a renewed dynamic as government is approaching its goal of vaccinating priority groups Until monday.
Over 12 million people in England have now been beaten to protect themselves from the coronavirus and the government should expand the criteria to start covering the most vulnerable within the over 65 age group.
The milestone comes as government ministers travel to the community to help counter any reluctance over vaccinations, with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel volunteering at Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Bedford, eastern England to spread the message among British Indians.
“The vaccine is safe and will protect you and your loved ones no matter your background,” Patel said.
Meanwhile, the British Secretary for Health Matt hancock told the Daily Telegraph he hoped that over time the world could live with the deadly virus like the seasonal flu virus.
“I hope that COVID-19 will become a treatable disease by the end of the year”, Hancock said the newspaper.
The minister said the new treatments will be important for Covid from a pandemic that affects all of our lives to another disease that we have to live with, like the flu. This is where we need to bring Covid over the coming months ”.
“I am determined to protect as quickly as possible as many of the most vulnerable people in our country against this terrible disease … Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic,” he said, calling on them. over 70 years old to receive their first of two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech or Oxford / AstraZeneca jabs coming this weekend.
“Members of the priority groups did not miss their chance to get trapped and if you are 70 and over and have not yet accepted the offer, please show up and make an appointment – the vaccine is safe, simple and provide you and those around you with crucial protection against this virus, ”added Professor Stephen Powis, NHS Medical Director.
The top four priority cohorts, established by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), include residents and nursing home staff, frontline health and social workers, anyone over the age of 70 years or older and clinically extremely vulnerable people.
These groups have been contacted for their injections in turn and are now advised to contact the NHS or their local GPs directly if they are not yet receiving their dose for some reason.
Frontline health and social service workers are encouraged to speak to their employer if they have not yet received their vaccine. And general practitioner teams have been urged to contact their clinically extremely vulnerable patients to make sure they have been offered a shot.
“We are working with communities across the country to make sure that no matter what a person’s background, ethnicity or religious beliefs, everyone is able to get the protection they need while we continue to fight this disease together, ”NHS England said.
Nearly 30 ministers are taking part in the concerted campaign in all parts of the UK to encourage everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to come forward in virtual visits and meetings.
This is part of a strategy for the UK government to meet its expanded goal of making the vaccine available to everyone over 50 by May and to all adults by September, as an important way out of locks.
