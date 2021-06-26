World
All aboard! First post-pandemic cruise ship ready to sail – Times of India
FORT LAUDERDALE: The first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the industry for 15 months is preparing to go to sea with nearly all passengers vaccinated on board.
Celebrity Edge will depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida at 6 p.m. Saturday with passenger numbers limited to around 40% of capacity, and with virtually all passengers vaccinated against Covid-19. Celebrity Cruises, one of the brands of Royal Caribbean Cruise, claims that 99% of passengers are vaccinated, well above the 95% requirement imposed by the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention.
To comply with both CDCand a new Florida law prohibiting companies from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination, Celebrity Cruises is asking customers if they want to share their vaccination status. Those who do not show up or say they are vaccinated face additional restrictions.
Saturday’s sailing kicks off cruise passengers’ return to business with Carnival ships already scheduled to leave other ports next month.
Celebrity Cruises unveiled the billion-dollar boat in December 2018 – betting on the luxury cruise, offering a giant spa and multi-story suites. The ship will be managed by Captain Kate McCue, the first American woman to captain a cruise ship, who has more than one million followers on TikTok.
“Words cannot describe how thrilled we are to be a part of this historic navigation today,” said Elizabeth Rosner, 28, who moved from Michigan to Orlando, Florida in December 2019 with her just fiance. to be close to the cruise industry. center.
Industry officials are hopeful that all will go well to overcome a chapter of deadly epidemics on cruise ships last year that prompted ships to be dumped in ports and passengers to be quarantined. Some passengers died from Covid-19 at sea while others fell so ill that they had to be carried off ships on stretchers.
The CDC has repeatedly extended no-sailing orders last year as the pandemic raged and proposed strict requirements for the industry that have already been challenged in court by the state of Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says the industry generates billions for the state’s economy.
Officials at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday said that port lost more than $ 30 million in revenue in fiscal 2020 due to the cruise closure.
During that hiatus, Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, the three largest cruise lines, had to raise more than $ 40 billion in funding just to stay afloat. Collectively, they lost $ 20 billion last year and an additional $ 4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021, according to Security and Trade Commission deposits.
The pandemic forced Kurt and Carol Budde to call off their beach wedding aboard the world’s largest ship, the Symphony of the Seas, in March 2020. Covid-19 halted the cruise six days before the scheduled time to sail. get married in Saint-Martin. Kurt Budde’s part-time job as a travel agent has also dried up.
“It’s a honeymoon makeup cruise,” said Kurt Budde, wearing matching shirts with the phrase “On Cruise Control”.
“We live our best lives after Covid today, “he said.
