Alieu Kosiah was convicted of war crimes by a Swiss court, becoming the first Liberian to be sentenced in connection with the civil war in Liberia.

He was sentenced to 20 years for crimes including murder and rape.

About 250,000 people were killed in the two conflicts in Liberia between 1989 and 2003, and several thousand more fled.

Switzerland recognizes the principle of universal justice, which means that suspects accused of high-profile crimes elsewhere can be tried by its courts.

The trial was the first under a 2011 Swiss law that allows prosecution of war crimes committed anywhere in the world. It was also the first time that war crimes charges had been heard by a Swiss civilian court.

Kosiah, 46, was a former rebel commander who fled to Switzerland before being arrested there in 2014.

The 20-year sentence includes the six years he has already served in detention.

He was arrested after a civil rights group, Civitas Maxima, presented the Swiss Attorney General with evidence of his involvement in war crimes, including the deliberate killings of civilians, sexual violence, abuse of corpses and acts of cannibalism.

The crimes took place while he was fighting with Alhaji Kromah’s rebel United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy group against Charles Taylor’s troops in remote Lofa County in the 1990s.

Liberia suffered two brutal clashes from 1989 to 1997, after which Taylor became president, and from 1999 to 2003.

Before Kosiah’s guilty verdict, no Liberian had ever been convicted of crimes committed during the conflict. Taylor was, however, convicted in 2012 of committing war crimes in neighboring Sierra Leone.

He is serving his 50-year sentence in a UK prison.

Her son “Chuckie” Taylor was sentenced to 97 years in prison by a US federal court in 2009 for torturing and killing people while he was head of Liberia’s counterterrorism service.

Former warlord Mohammed “Jungle Jabbah” Jabateh was jailed for 30 years in the United States for lying about his past as the leader of a force that has committed multiple murders and acts of cannibalism.

And Sierra Leonean Gibril Ealogima Massaquoi is currently on trial in Finland for alleged crimes committed in Liberia.