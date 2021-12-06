Alibaba to revamp e-commerce business and appoint new CFO

The Chinese tech giant’s reorganization comes as it faces increased competition, a slowing economy and regulatory crackdown.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has announced that it is reorganizing its international and domestic e-commerce business and will appoint a new chief financial officer.

The changes, announced on Monday, come as Alibaba faces headwinds on several fronts, including increased competition, a slowing economy and a regulatory repression.

Alibaba announced that it will form two new units to house its core e-commerce businesses – international digital commerce and digital commerce in China, with the aim of becoming more agile and accelerating growth.

The International Digital Commerce Unit will house Alibaba’s overseas wholesale and consumer businesses and will include AliExpress, Alibaba.com and Lazada. The unit will be headed by Jiang Fan, who had previously served as chairman of Taobao and Tmall markets.

Alibaba will host its domestic commerce activities in the digital commerce unit in China, which will be headed by Trudy Dai, founding member of Alibaba, he said.

Company Deputy CFO Toby Xu will succeed Maggie Wu as CFO from April; his appointment has been described as part of the company’s executive succession plan.

Xu joined Alibaba from PWC three years ago and was appointed Deputy CFO in July 2019.

Wu, who has helped lead three public listings of Alibaba-related companies as CFO, will continue to serve as executive director on Alibaba’s board of directors.

Shares of the Hong Kong-listed e-commerce giant fell 8% in early morning trading, following Friday’s declines in the United States. Shares of Chinese companies listed in the United States fell amid concerns over tighter regulatory oversight in the country following plans to Didi Global Inc to retire from the New York Stock Exchange.

Last month, Alibaba slashed its forecast for annual revenue growth to its slowest pace since its stock market debut in 2014 and saw sales of its flagship event, the Singles Day online shopping festival, grow at their own pace. slowest ever. despite record sales.