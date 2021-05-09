Algeria to ban unauthorized demonstrations

Critics say a new measure aims to quell the Hirak protest movement ahead of the parliamentary elections in June.

Algeria will ban unauthorized protests, the country’s interior ministry said, a move that observers say aims to end a multi-year protest movement seeking democratic reforms.

The announcement was made on Sunday as protests from the Hirak movement gained momentum in recent weeks after a hiatus of several months caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of demonstrators started taking to the streets in February 2019 to protest against former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to run for a fifth term.

These rallies culminated weeks later in the resignation of the struggling octogenarian.

The Home Office said all protests, many of which have now turned into broader calls for systemic change, would require a permit specifying the names of the organizers and a start and end time for the protests.

“Failure to follow these procedures will result in a violation of the law and the constitution, which deny the legitimacy of the march, and it will be necessary to deal with it on this basis,” the ministry said.

Such restrictions, even if permits were granted, would mean naming specific individuals as officially responsible for a hitherto leaderless protest movement.

The measures are in line with a clause in a new constitution approved by Algerian voters in November last year, in a referendum that drew only 25% turnout, which requires organizers to give information to advance before demonstrations.

Some protesters believe the restrictions are aimed at ending all street marches.

“They are looking for reasons to justify any decision to ban the marches,” Hirak member Ahmed Badili told Reuters news agency.

The restrictions come before the snap parliamentary elections on June 12 that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected in December 2019 in a vote boycotted by the protest movement, has promised they will be fair and transparent.

While Tebboune publicly hailed the rallies as a time of national renewal and offered a dialogue with the movement, security forces arrested protesters, drawing criticism from rights organizations.