Algeria recalls its envoy to Morocco on Western Sahara

Algeria’s foreign ministry said the move was linked to the Moroccan envoy’s comments to the UN on Algeria’s Kabylia region.

The Algerian foreign ministry has recalled its ambassador to Morocco and hinted at possible additional measures in the latest outbreak of tension between North African neighbors in the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

The move was linked to comments by Moroccan envoy to the United Nations Omar Hilal on Algeria’s Kabylia region, the ministry said after the envoy dragged the region into the decades-long dispute over Western Sahara. , claimed by Morocco and the Polisario Front supported by Algeria.

Hilal had called during a meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement for “the right to self-determination of people living in Kabylia” in reference to the Tamazight-speaking minority in Algeria.

He suggested that Algeria should not deny this while supporting self-determination for Western Sahara.

The Polisario Front is fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, a Spanish colony until the mid-1970s now largely occupied and administered by Morocco.

The land borders between Algeria and Morocco have been closed since the early 1990s for security reasons, exacerbating friction between Algiers and Rabat, whose relations have deteriorated due to the conflict.