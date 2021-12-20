Algeria and a question of identity: who counts as an African?

North African football fans love to watch the Africa Cup of Nations tournament

In our series of letters from African writers, Algerian-Canadian journalist Maher Mezahi considers what it means to be African as the continent prepares for its biggest football spectacle.

A few weeks ago, I came across a quote from one of the purveyors of Pan-Africanism, the late great Kwame Nkrumah, who led his country, Ghana, to independence in 1957.

“Africa is a continent, a people and a nation.

“The idea that in order to have a nation there must be a common language, a common territory and a common culture has not stood the test of time or the scrutiny of scientific definition. of objective reality. “

This passage sparked my interest as I often struggled with the concept of us Africans identifying with cultures, nationalities and identities beyond those native to the continent.

This is especially the case on the coasts where Africans have most interacted with other cultures and nations.

The Maghreb, for example, has an indelible Mediterranean flavor while many East Africans relate their customs to merchants in the Arabian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent.

Cape Verde’s recorded history begins with Portuguese colonial expansion and forced slavery in the 15th century.

African limbo versus Arabs

I think the main reason why Nkrumah pointed out the impossibility of a common language, territory and culture for the continent is the size of Africa.

I only fully understood this after my visits to the Sahara Desert.

Anyone who has visited the vast expanse of sand will tell you that it will forever change your life.

The vast expanse of the Sahara is impressive

Its immensity will let you juggle feelings of loneliness, humility and a strange tranquility.

Its immensity also builds a very real barrier between North Africa and the rest of the continent.

I once read that Algiers – the capital of Algeria – is closer to Helsinki than Lagos, closer to Dubai than to Nairobi, and closer to New York than to Harare.

In addition to distance, colonial ties and mass emigration have dragged a subset of Africans into an increasingly common identity limbo of the modern era.

As disturbing as it may be, I am never really surprised when fellow Africans ask me: “Why don’t the Maghreb people consider themselves African?

It’s a question I anticipate as I prepare to travel to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations – a football tournament that North Africans love to participate in (Algeria is the current champion).

Certainly, a minority of North Africans sometimes problematically proclaim their heritage as somehow superior to being “African”, whatever that means.

I can have no sympathy for such opinions which are better treated with the contempt they deserve.

Conversely, sometimes the Maghrebis are stripped of their identity by some on the continent who do not feel African enough, or by some in Arab countries who think they are too African.

For example, during the recent FIFA 2021 Arab Cup, some of my fellow African football journalists wondered why Algeria was playing in an Arab competition.

By accepting all the elements of what it means to be Maghreb, some on the continent feel that it excludes parts of an African identity.

Meanwhile, the Arab world observes a disconnection from the Maghreb due to its gruff Arabic dialect, crass manners and European architecture.

Basically, instead of excluding all these identities, I prefer an inclusive approach.

From the Mediterranean, I savor delicious seafood, rich and juicy olives and soak up the radiant sunlight.

From the Arab world, my ancestors learned my religion and a version of the language my parents speak.

From Africa, I inherited my attachment to the physical continent, but that’s not all.

Above all, and although it may sound vague and cliché, I think being African is more of a conscious decision than anything else.

“Africa was born in me”

Another famous quote from Nkrumah, which has been quoted endlessly, probably explains what I mean the best.

“I am not African because I was born in Africa but because Africa was born in me.”

There is a wonderful sense of camaraderie at the Africa Cup of Nations

So being African is both simple and complex.

It is consciously wanting what is best for each other and what is best for the continent.

When I am surrounded by my proud peers across the continent, the strongest common denominator that permeates is that we share in being African.

For me, this is most tangible at an Africa Cup of Nations, where fans, teams and journalists enjoy the sheer exhilaration of being African – as well as supporting their home team.

Take the case of Alvin Zhakata, a Zimbabwean super fan who decided to travel by road from South Africa to Egypt for the 2019 Nations Cup.

His message of wanting an “Africa without borders” was celebrated by everyone during the tournament.

In the press boxes, journalists from 54 African countries share their contacts, break bread and recall previous editions of the tournament.

After the 2019 final, Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura posted a photo of his rooftop terrace with football shirts of his opponents from Senegal, Morocco, Ivory Coast and Nigeria:

“Celebrate at home with my African brothers. Thank you to all #Africans for this amazing party from south to north, east to west.”

More letters from Africa:

