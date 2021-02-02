Alexei Navalny: Russian court sentences Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in prison | World News – Times of India

World
MOSCOW: Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years in prison on Tuesday after deciding he had violated his parole conditions, but said his prison term would be shortened from the time he served earlier under house arrest.
Navalny, one of the presidents Vladimir PutinThe most prominent critics were arrested at the Russian border on January 17 after returning from Germany where he was recovering from being poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent.
Navalny’s allies called on their supporters to immediately protest the move in central Moscow.
Navalny’s lawyer said the opposition politician will appeal the ruling.
