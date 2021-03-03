World

Alexei Navalny: Russia says new Western sanctions are “absolutely unacceptable” | World News – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the new Western sanctions against Russia were “absolutely unacceptable” and dismissed claims that Moscow was at the origin of the poisoning of the opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
The European Union and the United States introduced new sanctions against senior Russian officials on Tuesday for poisoning Kremlin critic Navalny, jailed last month after recovering in Germany after being exposed to the Soviet-era nerve agent. Novichok.
“We believe that such measures are absolutely unacceptable because they considerably damage the already bad relations” with Washington and Brussels, declared the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov.
He told reporters that the new sanctions amounted to “nothing but interference in the internal affairs” of Russia.
The new sanctions target several people in the Russian security sector, including the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov.
“Our American colleagues state with great certainty that poisoning would have taken place and that the FSB was at the origin of the poisoning. It is scandalous,” Peskov said.
“We can only regret that in this case our adversaries resort to methods which have a destructive effect on bilateral relations,” he added.
Peskov said Russia would also introduce sanctions in response, without giving details.

Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 5 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

International Women’s Day, 2021 – Women in leadership positions: economists’ perspective on International Women’s Day

59 mins ago

La Cour pénale internationale ouvre une enquête sur les crimes de guerre israélo-palestiniens

2 hours ago

International Women’s Day, 2021 – The problem of the respectable International Women’s Day – a call for good difficulties

2 hours ago

Germany steps up surveillance of far-right AfD: report

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button