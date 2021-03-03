World
Alexei Navalny: Russia says new Western sanctions are “absolutely unacceptable” | World News – Times of India
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the new Western sanctions against Russia were “absolutely unacceptable” and dismissed claims that Moscow was at the origin of the poisoning of the opposition figure Alexei Navalny.
The European Union and the United States introduced new sanctions against senior Russian officials on Tuesday for poisoning Kremlin critic Navalny, jailed last month after recovering in Germany after being exposed to the Soviet-era nerve agent. Novichok.
“We believe that such measures are absolutely unacceptable because they considerably damage the already bad relations” with Washington and Brussels, declared the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov.
He told reporters that the new sanctions amounted to “nothing but interference in the internal affairs” of Russia.
The new sanctions target several people in the Russian security sector, including the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov.
“Our American colleagues state with great certainty that poisoning would have taken place and that the FSB was at the origin of the poisoning. It is scandalous,” Peskov said.
“We can only regret that in this case our adversaries resort to methods which have a destructive effect on bilateral relations,” he added.
Peskov said Russia would also introduce sanctions in response, without giving details.
