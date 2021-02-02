Alexei Navalny condemns ‘theft of little’ Putin in dramatic courtroom speech

In an unqualified courtroom speech delivered before it was condemned at two and a half years in a labor camp Tuesday, the leader of the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny President strongly criticized Vladimir Poutine, describing him as a “little man thief in his bunker”.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 upon his return from Germany to Moscow, where he had spent five months recovering from a failed assassination attempt. A investigation by Bellingcat, CNN and Navalny himself discovered that members of the Russian FSB’s security service snuck into Navalny’s hotel room in August and applied a deadly nerve agent to a pair of his underwear. (Russia rejected the request.)

Navalny, 44, repeatedly returned to the poisoning in his remarks, according to a English translation provided by Russian media Meduza.

“I mortally offended him by surviving,” Navalny said. “And then I made an even more serious mistake: I didn’t run and hid myself.

“[Putin will] go down in history as nothing but a poisoner. We all remember Alexander the Liberator and Yaroslav the Wise. Well, now we will have Vladimir the underwear poisoner, ”Navalny continued, referring to Alexander II, a 19th century Russian Czar, and Yaroslav I, an 11th century Grand Prince of Kiev.

Massive protests swept across Russia after Navalny’s arrest, spurred in part by video investigation published by his organization who revealed a secret billion dollar palace that Putin is said to have built for himself on the Black Sea. Police arrested more than 5,750 people last Sunday. More than 1900 of them were in Moscow, the most since the soviet era, according to the Associated Press.

Under Putin, Navalny said, “anarchy and tyranny [have] become the essence of a political system. “

“I really hope people don’t see this trial as a signal that they should be more afraid,” he added, encouraging the Russians to continue to protest.

“This [trial] is not a show of strength – it is a show of weakness. You can’t lock up millions and hundreds of thousands of people. I sincerely hope that people will notice this. And they will. Because you can’t lock up the whole country. “

Navalny was initially arrested at the request of the Russian prison service for violating the terms of a probation agreement following a conviction for money laundering in 2014, he said she was politically motivated. His legal team argued that he was rightly unable to meet the requirements of his probation, including registering in person with authorities, while he was lying in a coma in Germany recovering from poisoning.