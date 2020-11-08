Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” host, dies at 80 – Times of India

LOS ANGELES: Alex Trebek, who chaired the beloved ‘Jeopardy! “ For more than 30 years with a dapper charm and a touch of rigor of a teacher, passed away on Sunday. He was 80 years old.

Trebek, who announced in 2019 that he had advanced pancreatic cancer, died at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family and friends, Sony studio told “ Jeopardy! ”.

The Canadian-born host, who was keen to inform fans directly about his health, spoke calmly and evenly as he revealed his illness and hope for a cure in a video posted on March 6, 2019.

In the video, Trebek said he joins the other 50,000 Americans who are diagnosed with such a diagnosis each year and admitted that the prognosis is not encouraging.

But Trebek said he intended to fight him and keep working, even joking that he needed to beat the disease because his “ Jeopardy! Lasted three more years. Less than a week later, he opened the show with a message acknowledging the outpouring of kind words and prayers he had received.

“ Thank you to the _ believe it or not _ hundreds of thousands of people who sent tweets, texts, emails, cards and letters wishing me good luck, ” Trebek said. “I am a lucky guy.”

Messages of grief and respect from former contestants, celebrities and General public quickly followed the news of his loss.

“Alex wasn’t just the best at what he did. He was also a lovable and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I spent with him, ” the champion tweeted from “ Jeopardy! Ken Jennings. “ Think about his family and his Jeopardy today! family _ which in a way included millions of us. ”

“It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this brave man as he led the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex, ” James holzhauer, another star of “ Jeopardy! posted on Twitter.

John Legend tweeted that he was “obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio.” I have loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. ”

“ Jeopardy! Bands itself as “ America’s Favorite Quiz ” and captivated audiences with a unique format in which contestants received the answers and had to provide questions on a variety of topics including movies, politics , history and popular culture.

They would respond by saying, “ What the …? Or “ Who is …? ”

Trebek, who became his host in 1984, was a master of the format, indulging in friendly banter with contestants, appearing genuinely happy when they answered correctly and, at the same time, moving the game forward in a quick and efficient manner. no frills whenever people struggled for answers.

He never claimed to know the answers himself if he didn’t really do so, relying on the show’s experts to decide if a somewhat vague answer was close enough to be considered correct.

“I try not to take myself too seriously,” he told an interviewer in 2004. “I don’t want to sound like a pompous ass and say I know everything when I don’t.

The show was brainstormed by Julann Griffin, wife of the late entrepreneur-talk show host Merv Griffin, who said she once suggested he create a game show where people get the answers.

“ Jeopardy! Debuted on NBC in 1964 with Art Fleming as emcee and was an immediate success. It lasted until 1975, then was relaunched in syndication with Trebek.

Long identified by a full head of hair and a cropped mustache (although in 2001 he surprised viewers by shaving his mustache, “ completely on a whim ”), Trebek was more than qualified for the job, having started his game show career on ‘Reach the Top’ in his home country.

Moving to the United States in 1973, he appeared in “ The Wizard of Odds ”, “ High Rollers ”, “ The $ 128,000 Question ” and “ Double Dare ”. Even during his run on “ Jeopardy! Trebek has worked on other shows. In the early 1990s, he hosted three _ “ Jeopardy! ”, “ To Tell the Truth ” and “ Classic Concentration ”.

“ Jeopardy! Made him famous. He won five Emmys as a host, including one last June, and received stars on the Hollywood and Canadian Steps of Fame. In 2012, the show won a prestigious Peabody Award.

He recorded his daily shows “ Jeopardy! At a breakneck pace, recording up to 10 episodes (two weeks) in just two days. After what was described as a mild heart attack in 2007, he returned to work in just one month.

He posted a video in January 2018 announcing that he had undergone surgery for blood clots in his brain following a fall he had taken. The show was on hiatus while he was recovering.

He hadn’t yet brought in a replacement host for Trebek _ except once, when he and “ Wheel of Fortune ” host Pat Sajak traded their TV jobs as a prank of the April Fool.

In 2012, Trebek admitted he was considering retiring, but had been urged by friends to stay so he could turn 30 on the show. He still loved the job, he said: ‘What’s not to love? You have the security of a familiar environment, a familiar format, but you have the excitement of new clues and new competitors on every program. You can’t beat that! ”

Although many viewers see him as one of the main reasons for the show’s success, Trebek himself insisted that he was only there to get things done.

“ I’m introduced as the host of ‘Jeopardy!’, Not like the star, ” he said in an interview in 2012. “ My job is to provide an atmosphere and support for the contestants so that they are at their best, ” he explained. “ And if I manage to do that, I’ll be seen as a nice guy and the audience will think of me as a bit of a star. ”

“ But not if I’m trying to steal the show! The stars of Jeopardy! are the hardware and the competitors, ” he said.

In a January 2019 interview with The Associated press, Trebek discussed his decision to continue with “ Jeopardy! ”

“It’s not like I’m overworked – we record 46 days a year,” he says. But he acknowledged that he would retire someday, if he lost his edge or the job was no longer fun, adding, “And it’s still fun.

Born July 22, 1940 in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, Trebek was sent to residential school by his Ukrainian father and French-Canadian mother when he was barely a teenager.

After graduating from high school, he spent a summer in Cincinnati to be close to a girlfriend, then returned to Canada to attend college. After graduating from the University of Ottawa with a philosophy degree, he went to work for the Canadian Broadcasting Co., starting as a staff announcer and eventually becoming a radio and television reporter.

He became a US citizen in 1997. Trebek’s first marriage to Elaine Callei ended in divorce. In 1990 he married Jean Currivan and they had two children, Emily and Matthew. Trebek lived with his family in the Studio City section of Los Angeles, not far from Hollywood.

Trebek is survived by his wife, their two children and his stepdaughter, Nicky.

