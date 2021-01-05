World
Alex Ellis appointed new British High Commissioner to India – Times of India
LONDON: Alex Ellis, British strategic expert, will take office as the new British high commissioner to India, on Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced Tuesday.
The 53-year-old official served as deputy national security adviser in the UK Cabinet Office governmentIntegrated review of diplomacy, development and defense.
In his New Delhi-based role, he will succeed Sir Philip Barton, who returned to the UK last year to take over the newly expanded FCDO as permanent undersecretary.
“Mr. Alex Ellis CMG has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India following Sir Philip Barton KCMG OBE. Mr. Ellis will take office in January 2021,” the FCDO said in a statement.
Ellis is described as having extensive experience in security issues and strategy, most notably as Managing Director responsible for the UK-European Union (EU) Security Partnership, international agreements with the most important partners. close to the United Kingdom and national and European engagement on Brexit in the former Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU).
He was also British Ambassador to Brazil between 2013 and 2017 and Ambassador to Portugal between 2007 and 2010. Ellis was also Director of Strategy Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responsible for developing new tools to improve FCO and government policy.
As a member of the cabinet of the President of the European Commission, he was responsible for energy, climate change, competition, development, trade and strategy; and before that in the UK Representation to the EU working on negotiations for the establishment of the euro, the seven-year budget, then institutional issues, including the Treaty of Nice.
Ellis also worked in the British embassy in Madrid, Spain, and began his civil service career with the Support Team for the Transition to Multiparty Democracy in South Africa, following the release of Nelson Mandela.
Prior to working in the public service, he was a history teacher and his other interests include singing in a choir, music, theater and sports.
He is married to Teresa Adegas and they have a son, Tomas, who has Asperger’s Syndrome.
