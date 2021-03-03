World
Alek Minassian: Toronto van assailant convicted of killing 10 people and injuring 16 | World News – Times of India
TORONTO: A 28-year-old Canadian who slammed a van into pedestrians in a deadly attack three years ago in Toronto Was found guilty Wednesday after having murdered 10 people and tried to kill 16 others.
Justice Anne Molloy of the Ontario Superior Court rejected the defense arguments that Alek minassianAutism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) made her unable to tell right from wrong in what she called a “horrible” crime.
Minassian, 28, faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in life. A sentencing hearing will be held in mid-March in a case considered to be one of the Canadathe most horrible attacks.
“His attack on those 26 victims that day was an act of reasoned mind, notwithstanding his gruesome nature and though he had no remorse or empathy for his victims,” Molloy said in his ruling.
“He knew it was morally wrong by society’s standards,” she said, but “he chose to commit the crimes anyway.”
Molloy ruled that he was “criminally responsible for his actions”.
The six-week trial heard from several psychiatrists.
Minassian’s mother had said he suffered from Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism that involves impaired social interactions or communication.
Defense attorney Boris Bytensky said in his final submissions that Minassian’s TSA made him unable to discern right from wrong and make a rational choice when he decided to target spectators.
Because he raised a not criminally responsible defense, Bytensky should have proved that Minassian was more likely than not to have a mental disorder that affected his actions to that extent.
Advocacy groups had condemned the use of autism as a defense, fearing it would further stigmatize people with the disorder.
Minassian had driven a rental van at high speed two kilometers (over a mile) of roads and sidewalks, indiscriminately targeting passers-by.
He had stopped his rampage, he told police, only after his windshield was obscured by a glass of splashed coffee.
His trial learned he would start over if he was released from prison to improve his “death toll.”
Just before the attack, he posted on Facebook: “The Incel Rebellion Has Already Started” and referred to American mass killer Elliot Rodger, who carried out a similar attack in California.
During questioning by police, Minassian described the anger he felt towards women and said this motivated the attack.
He said he joined an online community of like-minded men who described themselves as “incels” or “unintentional bachelors,” whose sexual frustrations led them to adopt a misogynistic ideology.
But in subsequent interviews with doctors, he gave different motives for the attack, including the search for notoriety.
Molloy noted in his ruling that the “carnage against the innocent” in this case was “one of the most devastating tragedies this city has ever endured, in an attempt to achieve notoriety.”
Seeking to limit the publicity Minassian sought, she named him John Doe by reading the verdict live on Youtube.
