Alberta hired environmental groups, but only proved they didn’t do anything wrong

Between 2003 and 2019, the powerful accounting firm Deloitte calculated that Canadian environmental charities raised C $ 8.1 billion. But the firm found that during that time, those groups had received only $ 37.5 to $ 58.9 million in “foreign funding intended for opposition to Alberta’s resource development,” or an average of C $ 3.7 million per year across the industry, at most – a little more than the cost of the survey itself.

Further, Steve Allan, an accountant who led the investigation, wrote in the 657-page report that he did not “consider participation in an anti-Alberta energy campaign to be in any way inappropriate or to constitute a conduct which should in any way be challenged. . “Under Canadian law, it is not illegal for nonprofit groups to accept foreign money.

Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, told me the report could only further hurt Mr Kenney, whose handling of the coronavirus pandemic has made him Canada’s least popular political leader. .

“It was a situation where they already had the answer, and then they formed an investigation to prove that answer, but they couldn’t do it,” Professor Bratt said.

It was left to Sonya Savage, the Minister of Energy, to publish the report, which was submitted to the government at the end of July. Mr. Kenney, she explained, was unable to come Thursday because “there are a lot of initiatives going on in the province today.”

However, Ms Savage tried to argue that the findings actually support the Prime Minister’s claims.