Alberta hired environmental groups, but only proved they didn’t do anything wrong
When Alberta released its report on the foreign influence of environmental groups on Thursday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney was conspicuously absent.
In the 2019 election I watched Mr. Kenney roar to the podiums in his full-size pickup truck and tell generally enthusiastic crowds that the “anti-Alberta energy campaigns” were largely the work of foreign influence and money.
Ahead of the vote, Kenney told members of his United Conservative Party that environmentalists began targeting the tar sands after a 2008 “special interests” rally held “at the Rockefeller brothers’ office in Manhattan. “.
“You can’t make it up, it sounds like a John le Carré novel or something,” Mr. Kenney said at a party convention in 2018.
The two-year investigation that produced the report released this week was part of Mr. Kenney’s “fight back” strategy to defend the province’s oil and gas industry.
This was unusual in that its members held no public hearings and did not ask questions of environmental groups about their funding, methods or supporters. The investigation budget of C $ 3.5 million, however, allowed members to hire an accounting firm that, among other things, reviewed public statements that charities in Canada and foundations in the United States owe. do so to their respective tax authorities.
But instead of giving Mr. Kenney the firepower he sought to lessen the influence of environmental groups, the investigation’s findings did little to support Mr. Kenney’s argument.
Between 2003 and 2019, the powerful accounting firm Deloitte calculated that Canadian environmental charities raised C $ 8.1 billion. But the firm found that during that time, those groups had received only $ 37.5 to $ 58.9 million in “foreign funding intended for opposition to Alberta’s resource development,” or an average of C $ 3.7 million per year across the industry, at most – a little more than the cost of the survey itself.
Further, Steve Allan, an accountant who led the investigation, wrote in the 657-page report that he did not “consider participation in an anti-Alberta energy campaign to be in any way inappropriate or to constitute a conduct which should in any way be challenged. . “Under Canadian law, it is not illegal for nonprofit groups to accept foreign money.
Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, told me the report could only further hurt Mr Kenney, whose handling of the coronavirus pandemic has made him Canada’s least popular political leader. .
“It was a situation where they already had the answer, and then they formed an investigation to prove that answer, but they couldn’t do it,” Professor Bratt said.
It was left to Sonya Savage, the Minister of Energy, to publish the report, which was submitted to the government at the end of July. Mr. Kenney, she explained, was unable to come Thursday because “there are a lot of initiatives going on in the province today.”
However, Ms Savage tried to argue that the findings actually support the Prime Minister’s claims.
The report, she said at a press conference, “throws a blinding light on the movement at large and the large amount of foreign funding that crosses the Canadian border, often without a trace.” And she blamed environmental campaigns that have delayed or canceled pipelines for job losses in Alberta since oil prices fell in 2014, as well as the provincial budget crisis, royalties and corporate bankruptcies.
“So, is this illegal?” No, “she said.” Was it wrong? I think the majority of Albertans would say it was wrong, and they want to know how it happened, who was involved.
The report, however, offers little support for his analysis. While it concludes that environmental campaigns have had some effect on Alberta’s energy projects – although it does not quantify to what extent – the report also says, “There is no doubt that these campaigns have had some effect. take place in an environment of reduced investment in oil and gas projects, at least since 2014, when global oil prices fell by almost half and other economic factors were at play. “
This is not the first blow to Mr. Kenney’s response plan. His legal challenge to the federal carbon tax was unsuccessful. And even the inquiry report criticized the “war room” Mr. Kenney had set up with a C $ 30 million budget to challenge critics of the energy industry in media interviews and online. .
One of the targets in Mr. Kenney’s so-called war room, the Canadian energy center, was the Franco-Belgian joint production of the cartoon “Bigfoot Family”, released in Canada by Netflix in February 2021. “Brainwashing our children with anti-oil and gas propaganda is just plain wrong – and Netflix has to. know ! the site of the center trumpeted, urging Canadians will send a protest letters to the streaming service.
Mr Allan wrote that he had discovered in interviews that “the Canada Energy Center has been the subject of almost universal criticism,” adding that “it may well be that the reputation of this entity has been damaged beyond repair ”.
Speaking to me after the report’s release, Simon Dyer, deputy executive director of the Pembina Institute, a Calgary-based energy and environment research group, said he was unsure of the The effect Mr. Kenney’s strategy has had, or will have, on environmental groups and their ability to raise funds.
“There is kind of a chilling effect,” he said. “And the Prime Minister officially spoke to the oil and gas and gas companies and told them not to work with us or not fund us.”
But his main concern is the effect it has had on Alberta’s reputation in the rest of Canada and around the world.
“Alberta is completely outside the mainstream in the climate and energy conversation,” he said. “They just don’t seem to stop digging a hole on these issues and it’s hurting Alberta economically at a time when we should be talking about decarbonization and diversification.”
