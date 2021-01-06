Albert Roux, chef who brought French cuisine to London, dies at 85

Mr Roux and his son had recently opened two restaurants in Scotland, where Mr Roux liked to go fishing.

In 1986, Mr. Roux turned west, to Santa Barbara, California. There he invested in his first American gastronomic company, Michael’s Waterside Inn, which was founded by an American protégé, Michael Hutchings.

The mild climate all year round, the abundance of fresh produce and seafood appealed to Mr. Roux. And he had a lot to say about American culinary possibilities in California, where vegetables can “be more beautiful” than French or English vegetables, but “they don’t taste as strong.”

He told the New York Times in 1986 that American beef was “unbeatable” and his veal “fantastic,” but his lamb, while tender, left “a little to be desired.” Yet Mr. Roux said Americans were becoming “attentive to what they had around them rather than going to import it.”

In addition to his son, Mr. Roux’s survivors include his wife, Maria Rodrigues; a daughter, Danielle, from her first marriage, which ended in divorce in 2001; four grandchildren; and a great-grandson. Mr Roux’s second marriage, to Cheryl Smith, ended in divorce in 2016.

In 1984, Albert and Michel Roux created the Roux brothers scholarship, a prestigious annual competition designed to develop future British Michelin-starred chefs through apprenticeships and coaching.

Requested in an interview 2016, “What motivates you?”, Replied Mr. Roux: “Want to train and help people. I get such happiness by training leaders, “to make a racehorse with a donkey” as I say. I never give up on people.