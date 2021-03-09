Alaska becomes the first state to open vaccine eligibility to all residents or workers 16 years and older.
All people 16 and older who live or work in Alaska are now eligible to receive the vaccine, Governor Mike Dunleavy said Tuesday evening, making it the first state to allow all of its residents access to the vaccine.
Alaska has fully vaccinated 16 percent of its population, the highest in the country, according to a New York Times Database.
“If the people of Alaska had any questions about vaccine eligibility and criteria, I hope today’s announcement clears up your mind,” said Adam Crum, the commissioner of the US Department of Health. the state. “Simply put, you are eligible to receive the vaccine.”
Mr Dunleavy urged all “Alaskans who are considering ‘getting vaccinated” to do so, adding that the vaccine “now gives us the ability in Alaska to far surpass other states.”
The announcement in Alaska came as other states rapidly expand access to vaccines, with New York and Minnesota announcing on Tuesday that they would grant eligibility to large swathes of their populations.
The pace of vaccinations in the United States continued to accelerate, with around 2.15 million doses administered daily, according to a New York Times Database. The Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention said on Tuesday that about 61.1 million people have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 32.1 million people who have been fully vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Some areas of Alaska have achieved vaccination rates of 90% among the elderly, the governor said in a statement. In the Nome census area, over 60 percent of residents aged 16 and over have received at least one injection.
“We want to get our economy back on track. We want to get our company back on track, ”said Dunleavy. “We want to put this virus behind us – as much as possible, as soon as possible.”
The Pfizer vaccine is available for people 16 and older in Alaska, the governor said, while the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available for people 18 and older.
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Tuesday his state would lower its age threshold for Covid-19 vaccine eligibility starting Wednesday, allowing anyone over the age of 60 to be vaccinated.
New York State is also opening immunization eligibility next week to a large number of workers in contact with the public, including government employees, nonprofit workers, and workers in essential construction services. . These people can start getting vaccinated on March 17.
New York will join a handful of others U.S. states that allow vaccinations for all people over 60; the majority have set the minimum age for eligibility at 65.
Mr. Cuomo, during an appearance in Syracuse, pointed to expected increases in the federal government’s supply as the reason for the expansion of vaccine eligibility.
Among the workers eligible to be vaccinated next week are public works workers, social and children’s service workers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, election workers, Department of Motor Vehicles employees and county clerks.
Appointments will be open for people over 60 from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Cuomo said. People over 65 became eligible for a vaccine in January.
Elsewhere, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota announced on Tuesday that the state would expand eligibility to more than 1.8 million Minnesotans this week, including essential workers in industries like restaurants and public transportation, and people 45 years of age and over with at least one underlying health problem. The announcement is “weeks ahead of schedule,” the governor said in a statement, as the state stands ready to meet its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Minnesotans 65 and over this week.
In Ohio, residents 50 and older, as well as people with certain medical conditions that were not yet eligible, will be eligible to receive a vaccine this week, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday. And South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that residents 55 and older, those 16 and older with high-risk health conditions and some frontline workers were eligible.
