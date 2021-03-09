Alaska becomes the first state to open vaccine eligibility to all residents or workers 16 years and older.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Tuesday his state would lower its age threshold for Covid-19 vaccine eligibility starting Wednesday, allowing anyone over the age of 60 to be vaccinated.

New York State is also opening immunization eligibility next week to a large number of workers in contact with the public, including government employees, nonprofit workers, and workers in essential construction services. . These people can start getting vaccinated on March 17.

New York will join a handful of others U.S. states that allow vaccinations for all people over 60; the majority have set the minimum age for eligibility at 65.

Mr. Cuomo, during an appearance in Syracuse, pointed to expected increases in the federal government’s supply as the reason for the expansion of vaccine eligibility.

Among the workers eligible to be vaccinated next week are public works workers, social and children’s service workers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, election workers, Department of Motor Vehicles employees and county clerks.

Appointments will be open for people over 60 from 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Cuomo said. People over 65 became eligible for a vaccine in January.

Elsewhere, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota announced on Tuesday that the state would expand eligibility to more than 1.8 million Minnesotans this week, including essential workers in industries like restaurants and public transportation, and people 45 years of age and over with at least one underlying health problem. The announcement is “weeks ahead of schedule,” the governor said in a statement, as the state stands ready to meet its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Minnesotans 65 and over this week.

In Ohio, residents 50 and older, as well as people with certain medical conditions that were not yet eligible, will be eligible to receive a vaccine this week, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday. And South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday that residents 55 and older, those 16 and older with high-risk health conditions and some frontline workers were eligible.