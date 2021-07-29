Alarming crisis of impunity for crimes against journalists in the DRC

Elena Pasquini is filming somewhere in the AKIgonze IDP camp on the outskirts of Bunia in Ituri. Credit: Elena Pasquini

NEW DELHI, India, Jul 29 (IPS) – The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the most hostile and dangerous regions for journalists. A complex conflict, deeply rooted in the country’s past, leaves very little freedom, both to circulation and to the press.

“There are many players and, as a journalist, we have a duty to admit this complexity,” says Elena Pasquini, founder and editor-in-chief of Degrees of latitude, in an interview with IPS. “Be aware of the difficulties when it comes to understanding the issues and pay attention to every word we use to describe this conflict. “

Pasquini, who reported from the DRC earlier this year, said the risk of covering such a conflict zone is not only physical, not just a security issue, but also underlines the responsibility of journalists in their job and how they cover a story.

“For a journalist and an outsider, it’s really important to understand when a situation is potentially risky and to identify threats at an early stage. I was worried traveling on roads that I knew harbored armed groups. I was scared every time I was stopped at a checkpoint and when I interacted with the police or even walked in areas where kidnappings occur frequently, ”says Pasquini. “It is important to learn from local colleagues and to adapt our behavior according to the local environments.

Elena Pasquini traveling with the UN peacekeeping mission somewhere in Irumu territory, Ituri. Credit: Elana Pasquini

According to JJournalists in Danger (JED), Reporters Without Borders (RSF) partner organization in the DRC, at least 115 press freedom violations were recorded in 2020. This RSF report tells how several journalists were detained in response to complaints from provincial governors. A former minister sued one of RSF’s correspondents. Armed groups spread across the eastern part of the country have attacked, threatened or forced journalists into hiding. A journalist was killed.

“A journalist missing, members of his family were informed by an armed group that he was executed three days after kidnapping him,” the report said. “Journalists with many online subscribers have been victims of smear campaigns. “

Women are often victims of abuse and violence, and in the DRC, rape is a weapon of war, Pasquini says. Overcrowded areas of the DRC are often chaotic and hot spots for fighting, protests and rallies, which can turn deadly. As she covered a protest against an alleged extrajudicial execution, Pasquini had no choice but to trust the instincts of her local driver, who asked her to immediately stop filming, to roll up the windows. away from the car and not look at anyone outside.

“At that point, I didn’t think about the weapons or the machetes that the people around our car might have had. I’m not sure if I would have been a target or not, but I just followed my driver’s instructions and walked out unharmed. It really is the repairers, producers and drivers who make the difference and can save your life in such situations, ”says Pasquini. Earlier in February of this year, the Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, was killed. According to this report, the United Nations convoy in which he was traveling came under gunfire near Goma, killing him, an Italian military police officer and a Congolese driver.

Pasquini was one of the few international journalists present in the DRC at the time and had traveled on the same route and with the same convoy just days before the attack on the Italian ambassador. “This road connects Goma to Uganda, and it is as dangerous as any area would be in a conflict zone. It is very difficult to get an idea of ​​what really happened, but from my experience I can say that kidnapping for ransom is very common on that side.

“I hope that the investigation will find out who is behind the attack on the ambassador, it is hard and impunity is common. Every day such crimes are committed, and it is very rare that a person is convicted of these crimes, or even simply identified, ”Pasquini explains.

Over the years, the multiple conflicts that have intensified in eastern DRC have forced nearly 6,000 people to flee their homes, making this crisis “the largest number of new conflict displacements in the world”.

“DR Congo is one of the worst humanitarian crises of the 21st century. A deadly combination of spiraling violence, record hunger levels and utter neglect has sparked a mega-crisis that deserves a mega-response. But instead, millions of families on the brink of the abyss seem to be forgotten by the outside world and excluded from any lifeline, ”Norwegian Refugee Council General Secretary Jan Egeland said in a statement. communicated.

A residential area in Goma, North Kivu. Nyragongo volcano seen in the background. Credit: Elana Pasquini

Human Rights Watch (HRW) estimates that there are 5.5 million internally displaced people. Nearly 930,000 people from the Congo have been registered as refugees and asylum seekers in at least 20 countries around the world. Numerous armed groups and, in some cases, government security forces attack civilians, killing and injuring scores.

“Several thousand combatants from various armed groups surrendered throughout the year, but many returned to armed groups because the authorities failed to put them through an effective program of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR). In many cases, the armed attackers were also responsible for sexual violence against women and girls, HRW said.

In May, the President of the DRC Félix Tshisekedi proclaimed “the state of siege” in North Kivu and in the neighboring province of Ituri to counter the increasing attacks and fighting against armed groups.

Despite government efforts, violence and insecurity continue to threaten the safety of journalists in this region. JED and RSF called on the DRC government to prioritize two major reforms to deliver on its promise to improve press freedom and create mechanisms designed to ensure rapid response to violations and follow-up at the highest level. . He also called on the government to establish a channel of communication with press freedom groups, to strengthen its protection of journalists and to fight against impunity.

“The lack of legislation capable of protecting press freedom remains a challenge in the DRC. The level of violence is very high, so you have to put in place a lot of security measures and do what you can to protect yourself, ”Pasquini explains.

“We need to keep the spotlight on the DRC and keep the focus on what’s going on in this country. Due to the ongoing conflict, it is already very dangerous to travel, to go to these places where stories are unfolding. It is also very difficult to verify the information, ”says Pasquini. “There are multiple threats from various armed groups, various checkpoints across the region, institutional threats of libel, all of this makes it very difficult to tell the story, and that’s why we need to tell these stories even more. .