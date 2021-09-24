Alarm rings on conflict, COVID and climate, ‘we must now respond,’ Ireland tells United Nations Assembly

“We have heard the alarms. Now we have to react, ”said Micheál Martin. “I believe that is what the General Assembly, our Assembly of Nations, was created for. Our goal, our obligation.

For the Irish leader, “the simple fact” is that the world “cannot succeed in meeting these global challenges without a strong, effective and fair multilateral system”.

COVID-19 response

The Prime Minister also said that “vaccine inequity is a moral test” for the global community.

He underlined the rapid establishment of COVAX and the ACT accelerator, claiming that this represents the best of multilateralism and the only way to achieve the goal of a fully immunized world by mid-2022.

According to Martin, Ireland is donating 1.3 million doses of vaccine to low-income countries, mainly through COVAX. It is also preparing a “significant donation” for 2022. The country’s support for global health since the start of the pandemic has reached more than 200 million euros.

He highlighted the role of the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO), saying it should remain at the heart of the global response, and informed that Ireland has quadrupled the agency’s funding in response to the pandemic.

Lessons from the pandemic

Reflecting on the past 18 months, the Prime Minister said one thing is clear: “The pandemic has caught the world by surprise”

“This highlighted the simple and regrettable fact that we have not made sufficient progress in reducing poverty, improving access to quality health care and education, or the fight against the climate crisis, “he said.

He argued that if the world had made more progress in Sustainable development goals (ODD), societies “would have been more resilient, better prepared to weather the storm, and lives would have been saved”.

Composition of the Security Council

Since the start of the year, Ireland has occupied one of the non-permanent seats at the UN security Council.

“Every day for the past nine months, we have sought to make our voices heard, defend our principles and move towards the peaceful resolution of some of the world’s most pressing conflicts,” said the Irish leader.

He recalled the history of his own country with conflict, saying he believed the Irish “building peace is laborious, time consuming and often frustrating”.

He said progress has not always been possible and all too often the Council has been divided.

“It is a hard-learned lesson that when we in this building are divided, it is the most vulnerable who suffer the consequences,” he said, citing the cases of Syria and Tigray.

Ireland’s contribution

On Thursday, Mr. Martin chaired a security Council climate and security debate. For him, “there is no time to waste” and that is why, in the coming days, Ireland will convene a discussion on a thematic resolution on climate and security.

Waiting for COP26, the United Nations Climate Conference to be held in early November, he said all member states should “have the courage to take bold and ambitious action.”

For its part, Ireland will reduce its emissions by 51% by 2030 compared to 2018 levels. Together with its partners in the European Union, the country will achieve net neutrality by 2050.

“Ireland will continue to play its role, to build consensus and fiercely defend the multilateral system and the people we are committed to serving,” Martin concluded.

Read the full statement in English here.