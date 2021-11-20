Al-Shabab suicide bomber kills prominent journalist in Mogadishu

Abdiaziz Mohamud, known for his broadcasts critical of the armed group, was targeted as he left a restaurant in the Somali capital.

A prominent Somali journalist who criticized the armed group al-Shabab was killed by a suicide bomber as he left a restaurant in the capital, Mogadishu, relatives and officials said.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the explosion, which killed Radio Mogadishu director Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, commonly known as Abdiaziz Afrika. The attack injured several others, including the director of Somali National Television and a driver.

“My cousin Abdiaziz was killed by a suicide bomber immediately after going out to a restaurant… He died while being rushed to hospital,” his cousin, Abdullahi Nur, told the news agency Reuters.

“He has always shed light on al-Shabab, may God grant rest to his soul,” Abdullahi added.

In a statement, Somali Deputy Information Minister Abdirahman Yusuf Omar said the country had lost a “brave man”.

Government official Ismael Mukhtar Omar, a former colleague of Abdiaziz, told AFP news agency that police confirmed the explosion was caused by a suicide bomber.

“He got out of the restaurant and got into his car with a colleague after they had dinner and the suicide bomber rushed to the car window and blew himself up,” said another colleague, Ali Mohamed. .

Al-Shabab, which is waging a violent armed campaign against the country’s fragile government and often targets political, security or civilian targets, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The Mujahedin had been hunting Abdiaziz for a long time. He committed crimes against Islam, he was implicated in the murder of mujahedin, ”Abdiasis Abu Musab, spokesperson for the al-Shabab military operation, told Reuters by telephone.

Abdiaziz was well known for his interviews with al-Shabab suspects held by Somali security forces, and his programs have attracted large audiences inside and outside the country.