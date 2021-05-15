Al Jazeera Strongly Condemns Israel’s Destruction of Gaza Offices

The media network says the bombings are a “clear act” to prevent journalists from reporting on events in the Gaza Strip, promising to follow all avenues available to hold the Israeli government accountable.

Al Jazeera condemns in the strongest terms the bombing and destruction from its offices by the IDF in Gaza and considers it a clear act to prevent journalists from fulfilling their sacred duty to inform the world and report events on the ground.

Al Jazeera promises to follow all avenues available to hold the Israeli government accountable for its actions.

Residents and occupants of the al-Jalaa building, which housed Al Jazeera’s office, as well as major international media, such as the Associated Press and Middle East Eye, were informed by the IDF by telephone that they had less than an hour to leave. building.

Al Jazeera calls on all media and human rights institutions to join forces to denounce these ruthless bombings and to hold the Israeli government accountable for deliberately targeting journalists and media institutions.

⭕ Live footage of when an Israeli airstrike bombed Al Jazeera and Associated Press offices in Gaza City ⬇️ 🔴 Live Updates: https://t.co/RvtP1lEX1x pic.twitter.com/RBO1ZiDAl0 – Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 15, 2021

Commenting on the bombing of the al-Jalaa building, Dr Mostefa Souag, Acting Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network, said: “We call on the international community to condemn these barbaric actions and the targeting of journalists and we demand immediate international action to hold Israel to account for its deliberate targeting of journalists and media institutions. “

Dr Souag added: “The aim of this heinous crime is to silence the media and hide the carnage and untold suffering of the people of Gaza.

“The destruction of the offices of Al Jazeera and other media organizations in the al-Jalaa tower in Gaza is a gross violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime. We call on all media and human rights institutions to speak out against this heinous crime and to support Al Jazeera and other media organizations targeted by the IDF, even if they know they are using the building as a neighborhood. general for many years.

The assault on the building housing international media institutions aims to silence the truth by killing the messenger.

Journalism is not a crime.