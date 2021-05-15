Airstrikes, rockets lead to Israel-Gaza conflict on day six – Times of India

Israeli artillery unit fires at targets in the Gaza Strip on the Israeli Gaza border

GAZA / JERUSALEM: Israel struck Gaza with airstrikes and Palestinian militants launched rocket barrages at Israel on Saturday, with no sign yet of the imminent end of the worst escalation in years after six days of conflict and amid an increasing number of deaths.

US and Arab diplomats were seeking to calm the situation after a night of violence that saw militants fire around 200 rockets at towns in Israel, the planes of which hit what he said were targets used by Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza.

At least 136 people have been killed in Gaza since hostilities began on Monday, including 34 children and 21 women, and 950 others injured, Palestinian doctors said.

Israel has reported eight dead, including a soldier at the Gaza border and six civilians, including two children.

The Israeli shelling killed at least 12 Palestinians overnight, medics said on Saturday, including a woman and her four children who died when their home in a refugee camp was hit. Three others also died and many more were injured, doctors said.

Thousands of Israelis ran for shelter as sirens sounded overnight. A rocket launched from Gaza struck a residential building in the southern Israeli town of Beersheba, police said. Media said some people were injured in the city rushing to cover themselves.

In Gaza, Akram Farouq, 36, rushed out of his home with his family after a neighbor told him they received a call from an Israeli officer warning their building would be hit.

“We haven’t slept all night because of the explosions, and now I’m on the street with my wife and kids, who are crying and shaking,” the 36-year-old said.

The IDF said its planes struck rocket launching sites and apartments belonging to Hamas militants. He said a target fired a rocket barrage at Jerusalem on Monday.

Hamas launched its rocket assault on Monday after tensions over a court case to deport several Palestinian families to East Jerusalem and in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near the city’s al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

Regional and international diplomatic efforts have yet to show any signs of stopping hostilities.

US President Joe Biden’s envoy Hady Amr, deputy assistant secretary for Israel and Palestinian affairs, arrived on Friday, before Sunday UN Security Council meeting of. the American embassy in Israel, said it aimed “to reinforce the need to work for lasting calm.”

RUN FOR THE COVER

Palestinian victims have spread beyond Gaza. The Palestinians, who each year on May 15 mark their displacement in the 1948 war that surrounded the creation of Israel, reported 11 dead in the occupied West Bank after the clash of protesters and Israeli forces.

In central and southern Israel, from the towns bordering Gaza to Beer Sheva and the metropolis of Tel Aviv, people have adjusted their lives, rushing for safety when they hear sirens blaring, radio and television warnings or red alert messages on cell phones.

Hostilities between Israel and Gaza have been accompanied by violence in mixed Jewish and Arab communities in Israel. Synagogues have been attacked, shops owned by Arabs vandalized and street fighting has erupted, prompting the Israeli president to warn of civil war.

Egypt, which is leading regional efforts to restore calm, has pushed for an overnight ceasefire pending talks, two Egyptian security sources said. Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, has leaned on Hamas and pressured others, like the United States, to get a deal with Israel.

The Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers discussed efforts to end the confrontation in Gaza and prevent “provocations” in Jerusalem, the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

“The talks took a real and serious course on Friday,” a Palestinian official said. “The mediators from Egypt, Qatar and The United Nations are intensifying their contacts with all parties in an effort to restore calm, but an agreement has not yet been reached. ”

The UAE on Friday called for a ceasefire and talks, offering condolences to all victims. In September, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to establish formal ties with Israel.

Israel said on Friday that more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since Monday, half of which had been intercepted by missile defenses and 350 had fallen in the Gaza Strip.

Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel has dealt a blow to Israeli opposition efforts to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a series of inconclusive elections, raising the prospect of a fifth vote in just over two years.