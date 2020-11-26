World

Airstrikes kill 19 Iranian-backed fighters in Syria: Monitor – Times of India

BEIRUT: air strikes probably carried out by Israel killed at least 19 pro-Iran militia fighters in war-torn east Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday.
The morning strikes hit Iran-backed militia positions outside the town of Albu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province, killing mostly foreign fighters, the Observatory said.
Israel rarely recognizes individual strikes but the Observatory accused him of launching two more airstrikes against pro-Iranian forces in Syria since Saturday.

