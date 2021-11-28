Airlines were seeing a rebound in travel ahead of Omicron’s arrival.

The discovery of the Omicron variant comes at a delicate time for an airline industry that was just beginning to rebound.

The question is whether the new variant of the coronavirus will deter travelers, as the Delta variant did this summer.

Several nations, including the United States, have banned visitors from South Africa and a handful of neighboring countries. Japan, Morocco and Israel have banned all incoming foreign visitors, while the Philippines has banned visitors from southern Africa and several European countries.

The recovery in international travel has been slower than it has been in the United States. President Biden’s decision to ease long-standing restrictions on foreign travelers this month promised to spur that rebound. It is not yet clear how or if the Omicron variant will affect travel demand, but if travel bans proliferate and concerns about the variant continue to spread, hopes of an accelerated international rebound may be dashed again.