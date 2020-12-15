Airlines warn of safety as planes return from pandemic storage – Times of India

A capture taken from images released by the Minnesota Department of Transportation on December 4, 2020 shows a plane crash landing on a Minnesota highway on December 2, 2020 (AFP)

SYDNEY: Regulators, insurers and experts are warning airlines to be extra careful when reactivating planes left in extended storage during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing potential pilot rust, maintenance errors and even insect nests blocking key sensors.

The unprecedented number of aircraft stranded as coronavirus lockdowns blocked air travel – reaching two-thirds of the world’s fleet at one point – has created an increase in the number of reported problems when airlines return them to service.

The number of “unstable” or poorly managed approaches has increased sharply this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Such accidents can lead to difficult landings, runway overruns or even accidents.

Worried about IATA data, insurers are asking airlines if they are providing additional training for pilots to focus on landings, said Gary Moran, head of aviation in Asia at insurance broker Aon PLC.

“They want to know the circumstances of the training,” he said.

Approaches and landings place significant demands on crews for whom training and regular experience are considered vital.

According to aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE, the largest category of fatal accidents can be attributed to approaching an airport, while the highest number of non-fatal accidents occur during landing.

In May, a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed after an unstabilized approach, killing 97 people, while 18 died in an Air India Express landing crash in August, also after an unstable approach.

INSECTS IN TUBES

Training is not the only concern.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has reported an ‘alarming trend’ in the number of unreliable speed and altitude readings reports during the first flight after a storage aircraft departs .

In some cases, take-offs had to be abandoned or the aircraft had to return to base.

In most cases, the problem could be traced to undetected insect nests inside the aircraft’s pitot tubes, pressure-sensitive sensors that transmit key data to an avionics computer.

In June, a Wizz Air Holdings PLC jet aborted take-off after the captain noticed the speed was zero.

Examination of the plane revealed insect larvae in one of the Pitot tubes, with the plane parked for 12 weeks before the flight, the UK’s Air Accident Investigation Branch said last month. No passengers were on board.

Insects blocking a Pitot tube contributed to the 1996 crash of a Birgenair chartered plane in the Dominican Republic that killed all 189 people on board.

Kate Seaton, Singapore-based aerospace partner at law firm HFW, said flight crews need to be aware of potential flaws that may not have been properly identified when planes return to service after an unprecedented grounding .

“We are in new territory – industry must take action to mitigate risk but must be prepared for the unexpected,” she said.

HONEST EVALUATION

EASA said last month that problems detected after prolonged parking included an in-flight engine shutdown after technical issues, contamination of the fuel system, reduced parking brake pressure and pressure drop. back-up batteries.

“We have people going back to work who are pretty rusty, which is a big deal,” insurer Aon’s Moran said.

Airlines have developed training programs for returning pilots, ranging from theory refreshments to multiple simulator sessions and supervised flight checks, depending on the length of the absence.

On November 30, Australia’s aviation regulator said its inspectors would step up COVID-19 risk oversight involving return to service, pilot training and safety risk management for the rest of the year until June 30, 2021.

Pilots should also honestly assess their skills and confidence when they return to work, International Federation of Airline Pilot Associations representative Peter Meiresonne told an industry webinar in October. They may have to turn down offers such as shorter air traffic control landing approaches if they don’t feel ready, he said.

“Maybe the time has come to say, ‘We can’t stand today’ or ‘Give us a six or 10 mile line rather than a four mile line’, which you could accept when you are more proficient and (flight experience is) more recent, ”he said.