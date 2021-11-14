Air route to Belarus closed to migrants in attempt to end crisis

“Everything we have is legal when it comes to visas and tickets,” he said. “Why can’t we, the Kurds alone, fly? “

Some passengers said the ban led them to abandon plans to travel to Belarus and return to Iraq, but Yousuf, 20, said he would visit the Belarusian consulate in Dubai on Monday in the hope that it works. “I don’t want to come back,” he said.

Turkish carriers on Friday said they would not carry Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni passengers to Minsk, and on Saturday Cham Wings, a Syrian airline, said in a statement it had suspended flights from Damascus to Minsk in response to the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border.

The bans seemed to achieve their goals.

In Iraq, travel agents said they started telling customers not to travel to Minsk. “I advise people not to leave under these conditions, because nothing is guaranteed,” said an agent, Arkan Othman.

It wasn’t just the bans, Mr Othman said. Even though his clients made it to Belarus, many Iraqi migrants found themselves stranded in freezing temperatures at the border.

And if they manage to cross the border successfully, the migrants have yet to find their way out of the so-called restricted area, through one of the oldest and densest forests in Europe, and send a message to the groups. local help.

Understanding the Belarus-Poland border crisis Map 1 of 6 A migration crisis. The gatherings of migrants along the eastern border of the European Union have resulted in a growing stalemate between Belarus and the EU Here’s what you need to know: European accusations against Belarus. EU leaders to pretend that Alexander G. Lukashenko, Belarus’ autocratic leader, designed the crisis to punish European countries for harboring opponents and imposing sanctions. Fears of a humanitarian crisis. The migrants are stranded in the thick forests that straddle the border, facing freezing cold and approaching winter. They cannot enter the European Union or return to Belarus. Several have already died of hypothermia.

The body of a Syrian who tried to cross the border was found on Friday, local police said. Authorities said he was the ninth migrant to die trying to find his way into the European Union.