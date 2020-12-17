Air pollution in Eastern Europe exacerbates health problems linked to pandemic

SARAJEVO, Bosnia and Herzegovina (AP) – With the onset of a cold and hazy winter amid the pandemic, Eastern Europe faces an additional respiratory health hazard: air pollution .

Countries like Bosnia and Serbia in the Balkans, and even Poland and Croatia, countries of the European Union, traditionally report high levels of dangerous pollution from heating in winter.

The United Nations has warned in recent years that residents of all major cities in the Western Balkans are facing alarming levels of air pollution that are reducing their life expectancy. This year, the problem is coupled with the surge in COVID-19 infections.

Thousands of new cases have been reported daily in most countries in the region. Hospitals are practically full and many departments dealing with other illnesses or chronic conditions have been converted to COVID-19 wards, bringing health systems in former communist-ruled countries close to breaking point.

Heavy pollution was reported on Thursday across Poland, a major producer and consumer of coal for energy. The concentration of hazardous dust particles was particularly poor in southern, coal-mining and industrial areas.

The problem has plagued Poland for a long time and is blamed for a high number of deaths each year. But this year, medical experts say it’s worse because of the pandemic.

Lung disease specialist Tadeusz Zielonka told the Onet news portal this week that Poles are facing a particularly dangerous winter due to the triple threat of smog, flu and COVID-19.

“Smog is like a hook that opens the door to infection,” said Zielonka, who works at Warsaw Medical University. “Smog not only opens the door to the coronavirus, but is also a means of transportation for it.”

Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, was shrouded in heavy smog on Thursday as authorities warned high-risk groups to curtail their activities and told schools to keep children indoors.

Dirty air is a chronic problem in Sarajevo, which is nestled in a narrow valley surrounded by mountains, and has few anti-pollution measures in place.

Bosnia – and much of the Balkans – relies heavily on coal for heating. The giant socialist-era power plants in Bosnia and Serbia lack modern measures to protect the environment, and citizens heat their homes with cheap coal.

In addition, the use of old, heavily polluting vehicles is prevalent in the impoverished region which experienced devastating wars in the 1990s. Poor architectural planning in Sarajevo and Belgrade left cities overcrowded with blocked airflow and few green spaces.

The US Embassy in Sarajevo early Thursday called the city’s air “dangerous”, changing it to “very unsanitary” later in the morning. The Embassy uses its own air quality monitoring equipment to measure PM 2.5 fine particles and define air quality.

Authorities in Sarajevo have said the windless weather forecast in the coming days will likely increase unhealthy substances in the air. The city’s public health institute called for measures such as lowering the heating temperature to reduce coal consumption, more environmentally friendly urban transport vehicles and more frequent street cleaning.

In Belgrade, residents woke up in thick fog and still air, especially in the lower parts of the city. The city of Belgrade website described the air as “polluted”, warning citizens to limit outdoor activities.

PA editors Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this report.

