Air Force official says U.S. plans to maintain Middle East presence

The commander of the US Air Force Central Command said on Saturday that the US military will continue to play an “important role” in the Middle East, even as the Defense Department weighs down competition with China and Russia, PA reports.

Why is this important: The remarks come as tensions between Iran and the United States stay high in advance a resumption of indirect talks on nuclear power at the end of the month.

The big picture: Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot said the US military presence “may adapt” following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which, along with Iraq and Syria, was overseen through operations at the air base of Al Udeid.

“But I don’t see any scenario where the United States doesn’t play an important role,” Guillot told reporters ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

Guillot also declined to award the Drone strike on oil tanker in Arabian Sea in July towards Iran, but he acknowledged the rise in assaults in the region, according to AP. The United States, Britain and Israel accused Tehran of being behind the July 29 attack.

“Collaborative defense of multiple countries, you know, in the region is going to be our key to detecting them and staying ahead of the threat as it evolves,” Guillot said, per AP.

