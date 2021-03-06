Air filtration in schools: what should schools do to ensure air safety? Camfil USA Air Filters Report

Indoor air solutions for schools, according to Camfil experts.

Why is air filtration important in schools?





Riverdale, March 6, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that schools provide adequate ventilation and increase total airflow in occupied spaces, if possible.

Due to the current pandemic, air quality is at the forefront of the minds of many people for the first time. But reducing the risk of infection is not the only reason improving air quality is essential for public health, especially that of young developing children and adolescents when they return to home. school in person.

High-quality air filtration is not only a factor in reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 infections in public buildings, but cleaner air is a predictor of improved cognition and productivity. , while poor air quality is correlated with a variety of health problems. Although many parents have opted for their children to attend school virtually, teachers and students who attend school in person need adequate protection against poor indoor air quality.



With the development of the immune system and the growth of the lungs, children are particularly vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality. UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) explains that this is because, on average, children inhale a greater volume of air in proportion to their body size per breath than adults. It also means that children inhale a proportional greater volume of hazardous chemicals and particles.

Many school buildings are far from being the ideal environment for developing children because indoor air quality is affected not only by pollution from outdoor sources (busy roads, for example), but also because buildings themselves often emit hazardous substances. In addition, older buildings tend to release toxic gas residue into the air from obsolete tosic building materials.

The rate of COVID-19 infection is low and rarely fatal in children or adolescents compared to older adults. Although the risk of children transmitting the virus is low, the severity of the disease requires that all reasonable steps be taken before schools reopen to reduce the risk to a child’s family members at home, that may be at higher risk due to comorbidities.

What are the benefits of clean air in schools?

Aside from the fact that high-quality air filtration is a good step towards reducing the risk of COVID-19 infection, breathing clean air offers a multitude of benefits for young children and adults.

Cleaner lungs Better immune system Higher life expectancy Reduction of allergy and asthma symptoms Improved mood Productivity improvement

What does the World Health Organization say about ventilation in schools?

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that schools provide adequate ventilation and increase total airflow in occupied spaces, if possible. Clean, natural ventilation (ie window openings) should be used inside buildings where possible, without air recirculation.

Introducing outdoor air is a challenge for schools located in many areas where temperatures are cold in winter, as well as for schools in areas where the weather is very hot and dry for long periods of the year. school. There are additional challenges for schools located next to heavily trafficked roads where there is a risk of exposing their students to dangerous air pollution from exhaust fumes if the windows are left open. Exposure could mean a much higher risk of long-term health problems.

All operational heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems should be regularly inspected, maintained and cleaned. Rigorous installation, maintenance and filtration standards are essential to ensure the efficiency and safety of the systems. One recommendation is to consider operating systems at maximum outdoor air flow for two hours before and after building occupancy hours.

What does the CDC recommend for ventilation in schools?

As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) notes, the reason the SARS-CoV-2 virus is so much more transmissible indoors than outdoors is that the wind (even a very light breeze) decreases rapidly. the concentration of viral particles, thereby decreasing the chance of inhaling an infected particle. According to the CDC, “ventilation mitigation strategies help compensate for the lack of natural wind and reduce the concentration of viral particles in indoor air.”

For ventilation in community buildings, including public schools, the CDC recommends the following to improve central airflow:

Increase air filtration as high as possible without drastically reducing design airflow.

Inspect the filter housing and brackets to make sure the air filter is properly adjusted and look for ways to minimize filter bypass.

Check the air filters to make sure they are within their lifespan and properly installed.

Consult an air filtration specialist to make sure your HVAC system is optimized to improve central airflow.

Indoor air solutions for schools, according to experts.

The air filtration experts at Camfil, one of the world’s leading air filtration manufacturers and researchers, recommend the following two air filtration systems for schools. Because both are stand-alone air filtration systems, they do not require replacing or adapting a building’s HVAC system (which would be a financial impossibility for most schools), and can be used in any space. Both air purifiers are designed for use in small spaces and therefore are quiet, so they won’t interfere with classroom instruction or students’ concentration.

Camfil’s City M air purifier

The City M air purifier features a HEPA grade particulate filter and a molecular filter that work together to remove dust, contaminants, harmful VOCs and odors for healthier indoor air. The City M air purifier uses 50% less energy than units of similar size.

Learn more about the City M here.

Camfil CamCleaner CC500

The CamCleaner CC500 air purifier was originally designed at the start of the pandemic for hospitals that needed to create negative pressure isolation zones. The unit was also designed to serve as a stand-alone air purifier for offices, schools and other public buildings. The CC500’s MERV-9 / 9A pre-filter extends the life of the HEPA filter to 99.99%, reducing overall operating and maintenance costs.

Learn more about the CamCleaner CC500 here.

For more information on the right air purifier for your school, contact a local Camfil expert. help you.

